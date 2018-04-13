DGAP-News: Deutsche Bank Contingent Capital Trust IV: Note of Redemption
DGAP-News: Deutsche Bank Contingent Capital Trust IV / Key word(s): Bond
Notice of Redemption for
Deutsche Bank Contingent Capital Trust IV, Wilmington, Delaware, U.S.A.
1,000,000,000 8% Noncumulative Trust Preferred Securities
having an Aggregate Liquidation Preference Amount of EUR 1,000,000,000
(Liquidation Preference Amount EUR 1,000 per Trust Preferred Security)
ISIN: DE000A0TU305
Common Code: 036277335
WKN: A0TU30
The Regular Trustees and the Property Trustee of Deutsche Bank Contingent Capital Trust IV have been notified that on May 15, 2018, Deutsche Bank AG will redeem its Initial Debt Securities and Deutsche Bank Contingent Capital LLC IV will redeem its Class B Preferred Securities. We therefore hereby give notice that subject to receipt of the Redemption Price in full by the Property Trustee, the EUR 1,000,000,000 8% Noncumulative Trust Preferred Securities having an aggregate liquidation preference amount of EUR 1,000,000,000, issued by Deutsche Bank Contingent Capital Trust IV with an issue date of May 15, 2008, will be redeemed on May 15, 2018 at their liquidation preference amount of EUR 1,000 per Trust Preferred Security plus any accrued and unpaid capital payments to (but excluding) the redemption date. All regulatory preconditions are met.
April 12, 2018 Deutsche Bank Contingent Capital Trust IV
Contact:
Ronald Weichert
Deutsche Bank AG
Communications
Tel. +49 69 910 38664
ronald.weichert@db.com
674137 12.04.2018
