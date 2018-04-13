DGAP-DD: Deutsche Telekom AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


12.04.2018 / 18:00



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Thomas
Last name(s): Dannenfeldt

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Deutsche Telekom AG


b) LEI

549300V9QSIG4WX4GJ96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005557508


b) Nature of the transaction

Transfer of 5,000 shares at no extra cost under Deutsche Telekom AG"s Share Matching Plan for members of the Board of Management


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable


e) Date of the transaction

2018-04-12; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: Deutsche Telekom AG

Friedrich Ebert Allee 140

53113 Bonn

Germany
Internet: www.telekom.com





 
