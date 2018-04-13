DGAP-PVR: QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2018. április 12., csütörtök, 20:00
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: QIAGEN N.V.
The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets) has informed us on April 11, 2018 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.
The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:
Date of transaction: 05 April 2018
Distribution in numbers
Distribution in numbers (short)
Distribution in percentages (short)
QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|QIAGEN N.V.
|Hulsterweg 82
|5912 PL Venlo
|Netherlands
|Internet:
|www.qiagen.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
673393 12.04.2018
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG im Jahr 2017 mit Umsatzsteigerung von 16 Prozent
[2018.04.10. 10:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG records 16% sales increase in 2017
[2018.04.10. 10:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: One Equity Partners Europe GmbH: One Equity Partners acquires Walki, a leading producer of technical laminates and protective packaging materials
[2018.04.09. 08:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: One Equity Partners erwirbt Walki, einen führenden Hersteller von technischen Laminaten und Verpackungslösungen
[2018.04.09. 08:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: SNP SE treibt Softwarestrategie voran und rechnet für 2018 mit profitablem Wachstum
[2018.03.28. 20:52]
-
»
DGAP-News: SNP SE Achieves Progress in Software Strategy and Expects Profitable Growth in 2018
[2018.03.28. 20:52]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: AdCapital AG: Keine Dividendenzahlung aufgrund höherem externen Finanzierungsbedarf trotz stark verbessertem Ergebnis
[2018.03.13. 14:00]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: AdCapital AG: Keine Dividendenzahlung aufgrund höherem externen Finanzierungsbedarf trotz stark verbessertem Ergebnis
[2018.03.13. 14:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Preliminary financial result for 2017
[2018.02.20. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen Gesamtjahr 2017
[2018.02.20. 07:00]