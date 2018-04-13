DGAP-News: Pharnext Reports Financial Results for Year-End 2017
2018. április 12., csütörtök, 23:59
DGAP-News: Pharnext S.A. / Key word(s): Final Results
Pharnext Reports Financial Results for Year-End 2017
During 2017, Pharnext continued its international Phase 3 trial of PXT3003 for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth type 1A (CMT1A) disease. This pivotal 15-month trial is being conducted at 29 sites including 17 in Europe, 11 in the U.S. and one in Canada.
In September 2017, the independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) completed its second pre-specified safety evaluation of PXT3003. Based on a review of safety data from all randomized patients, the DSMB recommended Pharnext continue the study as planned.
In November 2017, two additional interim analyses were conducted. These consisted of a blind variability analysis followed by a futility analysis. The results indicated that the PLEO-CMT study could continue according to the original plan, without having to increase the trial size.
In March 2017, Pharnext initiated an open-label extension study, which includes patients that completed the double-blind PLEO-CMT study. All patients received one of two doses of PXT3003 over an additional nine-month period. The initial results from this extension study are expected in the second quarter of 2019.
In May 2017, Pharnext signed a strategic agreement with Tasly Pharmaceutical (Shanghai: 600535), an organization ranked amongst China"s top 10 pharmaceutical companies. This partnership included three components: a financial investment by Tasly in Pharnext comprised of EUR5 million in shares and EUR15 million in convertible bonds; the development of a new pipeline of synergistic combinations through a joint-venture; and the license of Pharnext"s lead product PXT3003 to the joint-venture for commercialization in the Chinese market.
In March 2017, Pharnext signed a research and development (R&D) agreement with biotechnology company Galapagos NV (NASDAQ: GLPG). The primary aim of this agreement is to generate a pipeline of novel synergistic drug combinations in a broad set of indications.
The main elements of the year-end 2017 financials are set out in the table below: These are taken from the financial statements drawn up under IFRS, which were approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting on April 12, 2017. The audit procedures have been carried out and the auditors" report relating to the certification of the accounts is in the process of being issued. The full financial statements are available on the Company"s website: www.pharnext.com.
Operating revenues for 2017 were mainly generated by the Company"s research tax credit (EUR3.9m in 2017) and subsidies.
Pharnext will announce the results from PLEO-CMT, the Phase 3 clinical trial for its drug candidate PXT3003 in CMT1A, during the second half of 2018.
Beyond the 15-month PLEO-CMT study, patients will continue treatment in a 9-month follow-up extension study designed to assess the long-term safety of PXT3003. This follow-up extension study, which began in March 2017, will continue throughout the year. The initial results are expected in the second quarter of 2019.
Pharnext is planning to launch a Phase 2b paediatric clinical trial for PXT3003 in CMT1A in Europe and the United States.
In addition, after obtaining promising preliminary results in the Phase 2a trial for PXT864 in Alzheimer"s disease and data in other neurodegenerative diseases, the Company has identified two additional strategic priorities for 2018:
- Prioritize and identify new orphan indications to launch internal Phase 2a studies;
- Continue to develop strategic collaborations in common indications.
DISCLAIMER
This press release and the information that it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe for, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for, Pharnext shares in any country. The communication of this press release in certain countries may constitute a violation of local laws and regulations. Any recipient of this press release must inform oneself of any such local restrictions and comply therewith.
674283 12.04.2018
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG im Jahr 2017 mit Umsatzsteigerung von 16 Prozent
[2018.04.10. 10:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG records 16% sales increase in 2017
[2018.04.10. 10:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: One Equity Partners Europe GmbH: One Equity Partners acquires Walki, a leading producer of technical laminates and protective packaging materials
[2018.04.09. 08:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: One Equity Partners erwirbt Walki, einen führenden Hersteller von technischen Laminaten und Verpackungslösungen
[2018.04.09. 08:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: SNP SE treibt Softwarestrategie voran und rechnet für 2018 mit profitablem Wachstum
[2018.03.28. 20:52]
-
»
DGAP-News: SNP SE Achieves Progress in Software Strategy and Expects Profitable Growth in 2018
[2018.03.28. 20:52]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: AdCapital AG: Keine Dividendenzahlung aufgrund höherem externen Finanzierungsbedarf trotz stark verbessertem Ergebnis
[2018.03.13. 14:00]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: AdCapital AG: Keine Dividendenzahlung aufgrund höherem externen Finanzierungsbedarf trotz stark verbessertem Ergebnis
[2018.03.13. 14:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Preliminary financial result for 2017
[2018.02.20. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen Gesamtjahr 2017
[2018.02.20. 07:00]