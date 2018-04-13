DGAP-AFR: Deutsche Börse Commodities GmbH: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2018. április 13., péntek, 08:37





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Börse Commodities GmbH / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements


Deutsche Börse Commodities GmbH: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


13.04.2018 / 08:37


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Deutsche Börse Commodities GmbH hereby announces that the following
financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: April 23, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: April 23, 2018
German: https://www.xetra-gold.com/downloads/
English: https://www.xetra-gold.com/en/downloads/














13.04.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Deutsche Börse Commodities GmbH

Postfach

60485 Frankfurt

Germany
Internet: www.xetra-gold.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




674325  13.04.2018 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=674325&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum