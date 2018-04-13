DGAP-PVR: Daimler AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Daimler AG
Daimler AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
13.04.2018 / 08:41
Notification of Major Holdings1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
Daimler AG
Mercedesstrasse 137
70327 Stuttgart
Germany
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
|Other reason:
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Name:
|City and country of registered office:
|Bank of America Corporation
|Wilmington, DE
United States of America (USA)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:6. Total positions
7. Notified details of the resulting situationa. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|total number of voting rights of issuer
|Resulting situation
|2.59 %
|12.34 %
|14.93 %
|1069837447
|Previous notification
|2.66 %
|12.39 %
|15.05 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|absolute
|in %
|
|direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE0007100000
|27617751
| %
|2.58 %
|US2338252073
|61091
| %
|0.01 %
|Total
|27678842
|2.59 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Rights to Recall
|N/A
|N/A
|1442288
|0.13 %
|Rights of Use
|N/A
|N/A
|67729
|0.01 %
|Call Options
|24/02/2020 - 24/02/2022
|N/A
|103619340
|9.69 %
|Call Options
|18/05/2018 - 17/12/2021
|N/A
|2293843
|0.21 %
|Call Options
|24/02/2020 - 24/02/2022
|N/A
|103619340
|9.69 %
|
|
|Total
|107423200
|10.04 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Call Options
|24/02/2020 - 24/02/2022
|N/A
|Cash
|15037910
|1.41 %
|Call Options
|18/12/2020 - 05/03/2021
|N/A
|Cash
|2621109
|0.25 %
|Put Options
|15/06/2018 - 17/12/2021
|N/A
|Physical
|2061000
|0.19 %
|Put Options
|18/12/2020 - 05/03/2021
|N/A
|Cash
|2688319
|0.25 %
|Single Stock Futures
|15/06/2018 - 21/12/2018
|N/A
|Cash
|1098771
|0.10 %
|Swaps
|16/05/2018 - 15/02/2023
|N/A
|Cash
|1072518
|0.10 %
|Put Options
|24/02/2020 - 24/02/2022
|N/A
|Physical
|103619340
|9.69 %
|Put Options
|24/02/2020 - 24/02/2022
|N/A
|Physical
|103619340
|9.69 %
|
|
|
|Total
|24579627
|2.30 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
|Bank of America Corporation
|N/A %
|N/A %
|N/A %
|NB Holdings Corporation
|N/A %
|N/A %
|N/A %
|BAC North America Holding Company
|N/A %
|N/A %
|N/A %
|BANA Holding Corporation
|N/A %
|N/A %
|N/A %
|Bank of America, National Association
|N/A %
|9.70 %
|9.71 %
|
|Bank of America Corporation
|N/A %
|N/A %
|N/A %
|NB Holdings Corporation
|N/A %
|N/A %
|N/A %
|BofAML Jersey Holdings Limited
|N/A %
|N/A %
|N/A %
|BofAML EMEA Holdings 2 Limited
|N/A %
|N/A %
|N/A %
|ML UK Capital Holdings Limited
|N/A %
|N/A %
|N/A %
|Merrill Lynch International
|N/A %
|N/A %
|5.18 %
|
|Bank of America Corporation
|N/A %
|N/A %
|N/A %
|NB Holdings Corporation
|N/A %
|N/A %
|N/A %
|BAC North America Holding Company
|N/A %
|N/A %
|N/A %
|BANA Holding Corporation
|N/A %
|N/A %
|N/A %
|Bank of America, National Association
|N/A %
|9.70 %
|9.71 %
|Managed Account Advisors LLC
|N/A %
|N/A %
|N/A %
|
|Bank of America Corporation
|N/A %
|N/A %
|N/A %
|NB Holdings Corporation
|N/A %
|N/A %
|N/A %
|BAC North America Holding Company
|N/A %
|N/A %
|N/A %
|BANA Holding Corporation
|N/A %
|N/A %
|N/A %
|Bank of America, National Association
|N/A %
|9.70 %
|9.71 %
|U.S. Trust Company of Delaware
|N/A %
|N/A %
|N/A %
|
|Bank of America Corporation
|N/A %
|N/A %
|N/A %
|NB Holdings Corporation
|N/A %
|N/A %
|N/A %
|BAC North America Holding Company
|N/A %
|N/A %
|N/A %
|Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated
|N/A %
|N/A %
|N/A %
|
|Bank of America Corporation
|N/A %
|N/A %
|N/A %
|NB Holdings Corporation
|N/A %
|N/A %
|N/A %
|BAC North America Holding Company
|N/A %
|N/A %
|N/A %
|Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated
|N/A %
|N/A %
|N/A %
|Merrill Lynch Professional Clearing Corp.
|N/A %
|N/A %
|N/A %
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Date of general meeting:
|Holding position after general meeting:
| % (equals voting rights)
|Ad 7.b/8
The put and call options amounting to a percentage of 9.69% each were not aggregated as they relate to a collar transaction and a back-to-back collar transaction, respectively, under which, on a consolidated basis, Bank of America Corporation can acquire 9.69% of the voting rights in Daimler AG (or receive an equivalent amount in cash) only once.
