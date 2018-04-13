







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





13.04.2018 / 14:28







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

RINDOSTERN S.a r.l.



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:



First name:

Radovan

Last name(s):

Vitek

Position:

Director of CPI PROPERTY GROUP







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

CPI PROPERTY GROUP





b) LEI

222100CO2ZOTEPGJO223



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

Description:

Shares of CPI PROPERTY GROUP





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition (subscription of CPI PROPERTY GROUP shares)





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

0.20 EUR





50000000 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

0.20 EUR





50000000 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2018-04-10; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

























13.04.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



