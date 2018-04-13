DGAP-Adhoc: CECONOMY AG: CECONOMY AG comments on rumor concerning potential transaction of the Russian retail business

2018. április 13., péntek, 14:35





DGAP-Ad-hoc: CECONOMY AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions


CECONOMY AG: CECONOMY AG comments on rumor concerning potential transaction of the Russian retail business


13-Apr-2018 / 14:35 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Media-Saturn-Holding GmbH (MSH), a majority shareholding of CECONOMY AG (CECONOMY), is currently in discussions with M.video about a potential disposal of the Russian retail business of Media-Saturn-Group and a concurrent acquisition of a minority stake in M.video by a Media-Saturn-Group company.



A decision if the transaction will be pursued has not yet been made. If and to which conditions the transaction will be signed is uncertain at this point in time.



CECONOMY will inform the capital market and the public about the progress and in compliance with the applicable legal requirements.



Person making the notification: Sebastian Kauffmann, Vice Presiden Investor Relations, CECONOMY AG










13-Apr-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de


























Language: English
Company: CECONOMY AG

Benrather Straße 18-20

40213 Düsseldorf

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)211 5408-7223
Fax: +49 (0)211 6886-5500
E-mail: sebastian.kauffmann@ceconomy.de
Internet: www.ceconomy.de
ISIN: DE0007257503, DE0007257537, Weitere: www.ceconomy.de/de/investor-relations/
WKN: 725750, 725753, Weitere: www.ceconomy.de/de/investor-relations/
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



674475  13-Apr-2018 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=674475&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum