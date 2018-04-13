DGAP-Adhoc: CECONOMY AG: CECONOMY AG comments on rumor concerning potential transaction of the Russian retail business
2018. április 13., péntek, 14:35
DGAP-Ad-hoc: CECONOMY AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
Media-Saturn-Holding GmbH (MSH), a majority shareholding of CECONOMY AG (CECONOMY), is currently in discussions with M.video about a potential disposal of the Russian retail business of Media-Saturn-Group and a concurrent acquisition of a minority stake in M.video by a Media-Saturn-Group company.
A decision if the transaction will be pursued has not yet been made. If and to which conditions the transaction will be signed is uncertain at this point in time.
CECONOMY will inform the capital market and the public about the progress and in compliance with the applicable legal requirements.
Person making the notification: Sebastian Kauffmann, Vice Presiden Investor Relations, CECONOMY AG
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CECONOMY AG
|Benrather Straße 18-20
|40213 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)211 5408-7223
|Fax:
|+49 (0)211 6886-5500
|E-mail:
|sebastian.kauffmann@ceconomy.de
|Internet:
|www.ceconomy.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007257503, DE0007257537, Weitere: www.ceconomy.de/de/investor-relations/
|WKN:
|725750, 725753, Weitere: www.ceconomy.de/de/investor-relations/
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
674475 13-Apr-2018 CET/CEST
