- Miguel Pagan to be new Member of the Executive Board for Production and Development



- Steffen Wagner to be Head of Europe



- Carsten Cron to head Emerging Markets



- Robert Knerr to follow Wolter Kuizinga as Head of Business Development

Bad Vilbel, April 16, 2018 - STADA Arzneimittel AG ("STADA") is systematically pushing ahead with the new strategy announced in March. Under this strategy, the Company"s focus is on the three pillars of generics, non-prescription brands and specialty pharmaceuticals such as biosimilars, together with efficiency gains in internal processes. "In order to implement this new strategic orientation as efficiently as possible, we have decided, together with the Supervisory Board, to effect a number of changes on the top management level," said CEO Dr. Claudio Albrecht.

The previous Chief Production and Development Officer, Dr. Barthold Piening, is to be followed by Spanish-born Miguel Pagan (53) as Member of the Executive Board for Technical Operations.

The appointment of Dr. Barthold Piening as a Member of the Executive Board of STADA has been mutually cancelled with immediate effect. Dr. Piening will leave STADA end of May 2018 in order to pursue new career opportunities. STADA thanks Dr. Piening for his dedicated service and great commitment during a phase that brought many changes for STADA, as well as for the excellent collaboration, in particular during the last months. The Executive Board and Supervisory Board wish him all the best for his future endeavours.

Miguel Pagan was most recently Head of Global Technical Operations at SANDOZ and Global Head of Solids & Special Tech for overall Novartis. Before that, he was Head of all Operations of SANDOZ in Europe and India and previously Vice President of Americas Operations at Merck (MSD). "We are pleased to have gained a proven production and operations expert for STADA in Miguel Pagan. He has many years of experience in managing international production networks in large pharmaceutical groups and will further strengthen our management team," said Dr. Günter von Au, Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

In addition, STADA has appointed three new members to its broader management team. Dr. Steffen Wagner (40) is to become Head of Europe effective July 1, 2018. He was most recently Managing Director of Biogen Germany and will take charge of all European markets except for Germany, the United Kingdom and Russia.

STADA also appointed a new Head of Emerging Markets in Carsten Cron. The 47-year-old comes from Pfizer, where he was most recently Country Manager for Morocco, Tunisia and Libya and also Commercial & Business Operations Lead for North Africa and the Middle East. To date, the Head of Europe and Head of Emerging Markets roles have both been fulfilled by CEO Albrecht.

A further change is made in the Business Development division. Wolter Kuizinga had newly established this key strategic area of the Company, making important settings of the course while heading it on an interim basis. He is to be succeeded, at the latest from September 1, by the current Vice President Portfolio Management, Dr. Robert Knerr. "This appointment underscores our approach of filling more key positions at STADA with highly qualified internal candidates going forward," said Albrecht. As the successor to Knerr in Portfolio Management, STADA has recruited Dr. Stefan Busemann, who is joining the Company from SANDOZ.





