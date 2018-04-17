DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Capital market development affects consolidated net income of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG - Lower forecast for financial year 2017/2018
2018. április 16., hétfő, 21:46
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Final Results
Disclosure of inside information in accordance with Article 17 para. 1 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 on market abuse
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7 / WKN: A1TNUT) - Capital market development affects consolidated net income of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG - Lower forecast for financial year 2017/2018
In line with the business model, the reference point for forecasting consolidated net income and other key financial performance indicators is the long-term average of the consolidated net income and other performance indicators. The forecast is therefore not based on the actual figures of the previous financial year 2016/2017, but on the average of the past five financial years.
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG determines the fair value of its investments in accordance with IFRS at each quarterly reporting date. Changes compared to the previous reporting date are included as positive or negative earnings contributions in the net result of investment activity, which largely determines the consolidated net income.
DBAG is currently preparing the interim financial statements as of 31 March 2018. It turns out that changes on the capital market in the form of lower valuation multiples have materially impacted the net result of investment activity of the first half of the year. In addition, measures for the strategic and operational improvement in individual companies in the relatively young portfolio have not yet had the planned effects on earnings in the current financial year. This results in a smaller deviation compared to the first-mentioned effect for the investment result compared to the original forecast.
DBAG is expected to close the first half of 2017/2018 with a net result of investment activity of around 21 million euros, which will make a significant contribution to the consolidated net income of around 20 million euros. The half-yearly financial report will be published on May 8, 2018.
Because changes on the capital market can not be planned, DBAG basically assumes constant valuation ratios in its forecast. Therefore, the now revised forecast is subject to the proviso that capital market conditions on September 30 do not differ significantly from those on the current reporting date.
The Board of Management
Issued by: Thomas Franke, Head of Public Relations and Investor Relations
Contact:
Thomas Franke
Head of Public Relations/Investor Relations
E-Mail: thomas.franke@dbag.de
Phone: +49 69 95787 307
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
|Börsenstrasse 1
|60313 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 957 87-01
|Fax:
|+49 69 957 87-199
|E-mail:
|welcome@dbag.de
|Internet:
|www.dbag.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A1TNUT7
|WKN:
|A1TNUT
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
675121 16-Apr-2018 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: Airbus SE: Airbus discloses share buyback transactions 9-10 April 2018
[2018.04.16. 19:19]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: preliminary result for the first quarter
[2018.04.16. 18:46]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen für das 1. Quartal
[2018.04.16. 18:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG im Jahr 2017 mit Umsatzsteigerung von 16 Prozent
[2018.04.10. 10:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG records 16% sales increase in 2017
[2018.04.10. 10:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: One Equity Partners Europe GmbH: One Equity Partners acquires Walki, a leading producer of technical laminates and protective packaging materials
[2018.04.09. 08:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: One Equity Partners erwirbt Walki, einen führenden Hersteller von technischen Laminaten und Verpackungslösungen
[2018.04.09. 08:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: SNP SE treibt Softwarestrategie voran und rechnet für 2018 mit profitablem Wachstum
[2018.03.28. 20:52]
-
»
DGAP-News: SNP SE Achieves Progress in Software Strategy and Expects Profitable Growth in 2018
[2018.03.28. 20:52]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: AdCapital AG: Keine Dividendenzahlung aufgrund höherem externen Finanzierungsbedarf trotz stark verbessertem Ergebnis
[2018.03.13. 14:00]