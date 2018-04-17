DGAP-AFR: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

2018. április 17., kedd, 09:40





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements


Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements


17.04.2018 / 09:40


Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG hereby announces that the following financial
reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Date of disclosure / German: May 14, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: May 14, 2018
German: https://www.pfandbriefbank.com/investoren/finanzberichte.html
English: https://www.pfandbriefbank.com/en/investors/financial-reports.html














17.04.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG

Freisinger Strasse 5

85716 Unterschleissheim

Germany
Internet: http://www.pfandbriefbank.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




675221  17.04.2018 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=675221&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum