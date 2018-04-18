





Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name



Name: Bernd Geske



2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status



Position:

Member of the supervisory board







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name



Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA



b) LEI



529900XO0YTOOKCLQB44







4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code



Type:

Share

Description:

ISIN: DE0005493092







b) Nature of the transaction



Acquisition



c) Price(s) and volume(s)



Currency

Price(s)

Volume(s)

EUR

5,125

451

EUR

5,13

3016,44

EUR

5,13

1980,18

EUR

5,13

4052,7

EUR

5,14

1572,84

EUR

5,14

1125,66

EUR

5,14

1408,36

EUR

5,14

2282,16

EUR

5,145

3894,765

EUR

5,14

760,72

EUR

5,14

3484,92

EUR

5,14

3484,92

EUR

5,14

3310,16

EUR

5,14

426,62

EUR

5,14

3428,38

EUR

5,14

2996,62

EUR

5,14

3428,38

EUR

5,14

5695,12

EUR

5,14

113,08

EUR

5,14

1423,78

EUR

5,14

138,78

EUR

5,15

2837,65

EUR

5,15

77,25







d) Aggregated information



Price

Aggregated volume

5,139 EUR

51.390,485 EUR







e) Date of the transaction



2018-04-16 UTC+2



f) Place of the transaction



Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR





