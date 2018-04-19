







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Helga

Last name(s):

Nething



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Direct Report







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale





b) LEI

DSNHHQ2B9X5N6OUJ1236



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Debt instrument

ISIN:

DE000A0EUBN9





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

101.1102 EUR





50000.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

101.1102 EUR





50000.0000 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2018-04-19; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Tradegate

MIC:

TGAT



