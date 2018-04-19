DGAP-DD: Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale english

2018. április 19., csütörtök, 10:41








Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


19.04.2018 / 10:40



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Helga
Last name(s): Nething

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Direct Report



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale


b) LEI

DSNHHQ2B9X5N6OUJ1236 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Debt instrument
ISIN: DE000A0EUBN9


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
101.1102 EUR 50000.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
101.1102 EUR 50000.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2018-04-19; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT














19.04.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale

Friedrichswall 10

30159 Hannover

Germany
Internet: www.nordlb.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service



41971  19.04.2018 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum