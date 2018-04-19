DGAP-News: NANOGATE SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders





Nanogate: Strong growth in the US

- First German customer for the U.S. site as well as additional projects for manufacturers from Japan and South Korea

- Order volume in the double-digit million range

- Investment grants of USD 2 million

Göttelborn, Germany, April 19, 2018. Nanogate SE, a leading global specialist for design-oriented high-tech surfaces and components, is strengthening its U.S. business with several additional orders for innovative plastic components. The total sales volume for the multi-year projects is in the low double-digit million range. Meanwhile, the location development organization JobsOhio has announced its support for the expansion of Nanogate expertise in the U.S. with an investment grant of USD 2 million.

Given strong growth in the U.S., the subsidiary there will implement a project for a German automotive manufacturer for the first time. The start of production of components for the interior is already planned for the upcoming months. With this, the Group is achieving an important goal of its internationalization strategy.

In addition, Nanogate is intensifying its relationship with Asian automotive companies. Starting in May 2018, Nanogate will manufacture reflectors for high-quality lighting components and enhance them with N-Metals technologies. The components will be made from heat-resistant plastic. Nanogate was also able to expand its market position with Japanese automotive customers. For example, the production of door components and plastic panels will start in June 2018. Here Nanogate is also responsible for the production and coating of the complete component. The Group will supply another Japanese manufacturer with a black high-gloss finish from the N-Glaze brand starting in August 2018. All of these projects will be carried out at plants in North America.

Ralf Zastrau, CEO of Nanogate SE: "As the new projects demonstrate, Nanogate is one of the leading global providers of multifunctional plastic components with design-oriented surfaces. At the same time, this first order from Germany validates our strategy of establishing our own production and development in North America. With as broad an international presence as possible, we are establishing the foundation for further growth. In view of our customers in the U.S., we had already announced that we would establish a new research and development center at our existing site in Mansfield, Ohio. So we are very pleased with the funding from JobsOhio. The investment grant of USD 2 million is a significant contribution and validates our decision to choose this location."





Nanogate SE

Nanogate (ISIN DE000A0JKHC9) is a leading global specialist for design-oriented high-tech surfaces and components of very high optical quality. The Group employs around 1,500 people. Nanogate develops and produces design-oriented surfaces and components and enhances them with additional properties (e.g. nonstick, scratchproof, anticorrosive). The Group has first-class references (e.g. Airbus, Audi, August Brötje, BMW, BSH Hausgeräte, Daimler, FILA, Ford, Fresenius, GM, Jaguar, Junghans, Porsche and Volkswagen). Several hundred mass production projects for customers have already been implemented successfully. The Nanogate Group is represented on both sides of the Atlantic with its own production facilities.

True to its slogan "A world of new surfaces", Nanogate is a long-standing innovation partner who opens up the diverse possibilities offered by new materials to companies in a wide range of industries. It aims to improve customers" products and processes and to provide environmental benefits by using multifunctional surfaces, such as those made of plastic or metal, and innovative plastic components. The Group focuses on attractive applications, primarily for its target industries, which are the automotive, aviation, home appliances, interior, leisure, and medical sectors. As a systems provider, Nanogate offers the entire value chain materials development for surface systems, series coating of various different substrates as well as the production and enhancement of complete plastic components. The main value drivers are the opening up of international markets, the development of new applications, particularly for the strategic areas of glass-like (N-Glaze) and metallized (N-Metals) surfaces, as well as external growth.

