DGAP-News: ADLER Real Estate AG: Bond Issuance and Tender Offer to Buy Back Existing Notes
2018. április 19., csütörtök, 10:38
DGAP-News: ADLER Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Bond
ADLER Real Estate AG: Bond Issuance and Tender Offer to Buy Back Existing Notes
- ADLER to issue senior unsecured notes in two tranches
- ADLER to launch a Tender Offer to repurchase existing up to EUR 200 million principal amount of the existing EUR 500 million 15/20 4.75% notes
Berlin, 19 April 2018 - ADLER Real Estate AG intends to issue senior unsecured notes in two tranches. The notes will be offered in a one-day bookbuilding by way of private placements to qualified investors outside the United States of America pursuant to Regulation S. There will be no public offer for the notes. ADLER intents to make an application for the notes to be admitted to the official list with trading on the Main Securities Market of Euronext Dublin.
The notes are expected to be issued in two tranches with maturities of 5 and 8 years. The interest coupon will be determined in the bookbuilding.
The net proceeds from the notes issuance will be used primarily for the purpose of refinancing the bridge loan structured in connection with the successful acquisition of Brack Capital Properties N.V. ("BCP") as well as for the repurchase by way of a tender offer of up to EUR 200 million principal amount of the existing EUR 500 million 15/20 4.75% notes, which was also launched today and which will close on 27 April 2018, and for general corporate purposes.
The measures aim to improve the company"s Weighted Average Maturity ("WAM"), improve the FFO, Cost of Debt and other key financial ratios and accelerate the path to Investment Grade.
J.P. Morgan Securities plc is acting as Sole Global Coordinator, and Deutsche Bank AG London Branch, Goldman Sachs International, J.P. Morgan Securities plc and Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc are acting as Joint Bookrunners for the accelerated bookbuilding.
For enquiries, please contact:
Dr Rolf-Dieter Grass
Disclaimer
This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor an invitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for any securities. No public offer of securities of ADLER Real Estate AG is being made or intended.
The distribution of this publication may be subject to legal restrictions in certain jurisdictions. Persons who come into possession of this publication are requested to inform themselves about any of such restrictions and comply with them. Non-compliance with such restrictions may constitute an infringement of the securities laws of the respective jurisdiction.
This publication is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America, Canada, Australia or Japan, or any other jurisdiction into which such distribution would not be permitted by applicable law.
This publication is not an offer of securities nor a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities in the United States of America. The securities mentioned herein are not and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 as amended (the "Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ADLER Real Estate AG
|Joachimsthaler Straße 34
|10719 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 30 398 018 10
|Fax:
|+49 30 639 61 92 28
|E-mail:
|info@adler-ag.com
|Internet:
|www.adler-ag.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005008007, XS1211417362, DE000A1R1A42, DE000A11QF02
|WKN:
|500800, A14J3Z, A1R1A4, A11QF0
|Indices:
|SDAX, GPR General Index
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
676347 19.04.2018
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: Airbus SE: Airbus discloses share buyback transactions 9-10 April 2018
[2018.04.16. 19:19]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: preliminary result for the first quarter
[2018.04.16. 18:46]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen für das 1. Quartal
[2018.04.16. 18:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG im Jahr 2017 mit Umsatzsteigerung von 16 Prozent
[2018.04.10. 10:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG records 16% sales increase in 2017
[2018.04.10. 10:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: One Equity Partners Europe GmbH: One Equity Partners acquires Walki, a leading producer of technical laminates and protective packaging materials
[2018.04.09. 08:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: One Equity Partners erwirbt Walki, einen führenden Hersteller von technischen Laminaten und Verpackungslösungen
[2018.04.09. 08:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: SNP SE treibt Softwarestrategie voran und rechnet für 2018 mit profitablem Wachstum
[2018.03.28. 20:52]
-
»
DGAP-News: SNP SE Achieves Progress in Software Strategy and Expects Profitable Growth in 2018
[2018.03.28. 20:52]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: AdCapital AG: Keine Dividendenzahlung aufgrund höherem externen Finanzierungsbedarf trotz stark verbessertem Ergebnis
[2018.03.13. 14:00]