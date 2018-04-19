DGAP-News: ADLER Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Bond





ADLER Real Estate AG: Bond Issuance and Tender Offer to Buy Back Existing Notes





ADLER Real Estate AG: Bond Issuance and Tender Offer to Buy Back Existing Notes

- ADLER to issue senior unsecured notes in two tranches

- ADLER to launch a Tender Offer to repurchase existing up to EUR 200 million principal amount of the existing EUR 500 million 15/20 4.75% notes

Berlin, 19 April 2018 - ADLER Real Estate AG intends to issue senior unsecured notes in two tranches. The notes will be offered in a one-day bookbuilding by way of private placements to qualified investors outside the United States of America pursuant to Regulation S. There will be no public offer for the notes. ADLER intents to make an application for the notes to be admitted to the official list with trading on the Main Securities Market of Euronext Dublin.

The notes are expected to be issued in two tranches with maturities of 5 and 8 years. The interest coupon will be determined in the bookbuilding.

The net proceeds from the notes issuance will be used primarily for the purpose of refinancing the bridge loan structured in connection with the successful acquisition of Brack Capital Properties N.V. ("BCP") as well as for the repurchase by way of a tender offer of up to EUR 200 million principal amount of the existing EUR 500 million 15/20 4.75% notes, which was also launched today and which will close on 27 April 2018, and for general corporate purposes.

The measures aim to improve the company"s Weighted Average Maturity ("WAM"), improve the FFO, Cost of Debt and other key financial ratios and accelerate the path to Investment Grade.

J.P. Morgan Securities plc is acting as Sole Global Coordinator, and Deutsche Bank AG London Branch, Goldman Sachs International, J.P. Morgan Securities plc and Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc are acting as Joint Bookrunners for the accelerated bookbuilding.

For enquiries, please contact:

Dr Rolf-Dieter Grass



Head of Corporate Communication



ADLER Real Estate AG



Telephone: +49 (30) 2000 914 29

r.grass@adler-ag.com





Disclaimer

This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor an invitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for any securities. No public offer of securities of ADLER Real Estate AG is being made or intended.

The distribution of this publication may be subject to legal restrictions in certain jurisdictions. Persons who come into possession of this publication are requested to inform themselves about any of such restrictions and comply with them. Non-compliance with such restrictions may constitute an infringement of the securities laws of the respective jurisdiction.

This publication is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America, Canada, Australia or Japan, or any other jurisdiction into which such distribution would not be permitted by applicable law.

This publication is not an offer of securities nor a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities in the United States of America. The securities mentioned herein are not and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 as amended (the "Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act.