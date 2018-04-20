DGAP-AFR: zooplus AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

19.04.2018 / 15:49


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


zooplus AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: April 24, 2018
German: http://investors.zooplus.com/de/hauptversammlung.html














Language: English
Company: zooplus AG

Sonnenstraße 15

80331 München

Germany
Internet: www.zooplus.de





 
