DGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous





Positive decision in DFL licensing proceeding





19.04.2018 / 16:54







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





The Deutsche Fußball Liga GmbH (DFL) informed our company of its positive decision that Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA complies with all requirements in order to obtain a licence for the season 2018/2019 for participating in the "Bundesliga".







With regard to the economic capacity the license has been granted - as in the previous years - without conditions and/or orders.







Dortmund, April 19th, 2018







Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA



Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH







Contact:



Dr. Robin Steden



Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations



19.04.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

