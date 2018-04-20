DGAP-News: Positive decision in DFL licensing proceeding
The Deutsche Fußball Liga GmbH (DFL) informed our company of its positive decision that Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA complies with all requirements in order to obtain a licence for the season 2018/2019 for participating in the "Bundesliga".
With regard to the economic capacity the license has been granted - as in the previous years - without conditions and/or orders.
Dortmund, April 19th, 2018
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH
