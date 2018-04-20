DGAP-News: Pharnext to Showcase PLEOTHERAPYTM R&D Platform at the 8th Annual Global Orphan Drug Conference
2018. április 19., csütörtök, 17:45
DGAP-News: Pharnext S.A. / Key word(s): Conference
Pharnext to Showcase PLEOTHERAPYTM R&D Platform at the
PARIS, France, 5:45 pm, April 19, 2018 (CEST) - Pharnext SA (FR0011191287 - ALPHA), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new approach to the development of innovative drug combinations based on big data genomics and artificial intelligence, today announced that Rodolphe Hajj, Ph.D., the Company"s Chief Pharmacology Officer, will present at the 8th Annual Global Orphan Drug Conference.
The presentation will take place as follows:
Pharnext"s team will also attend the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting as a first-time exhibitor (booth 908). The meeting will take place on April 21-27, 2018 in Los Angeles, CA, U.S.
If you are interested in meeting the Pharnext management team during these events, please send an email to contact@pharnext.com.
