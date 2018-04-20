DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Dermapharm Holding SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Dermapharm Holding SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





Dermapharm Holding SE hereby announces that the following financial reports

shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: April 27, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: April 27, 2018

German: https://ir.dermapharm.de/index.php#Finanzberichte

English: https://ir.dermapharm.de/index-EN.php#Finanzberichte





