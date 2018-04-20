DGAP-PVR: Deutsche Bank AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Deutsche Bank AG
Deutsche Bank AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
20.04.2018 / 15:56
Notification of Major Holdings1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
Deutsche Bank AG
Taunusanlage 12
60325 Frankfurt a. M.
Germany
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
|Other reason:
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Name:
|City and country of registered office:
|UBS Group AG
|Zurich
Switzerland
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:6. Total positions
7. Notified details of the resulting situationa. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|total number of voting rights of issuer
|Resulting situation
|4.58 %
|10.20 %
|14.78 %
|2066773131
|Previous notification
|4.34 %
|9.28 %
|13.62 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|absolute
|in %
|
|direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE0005140008
|94582710
| %
|4.58 %
|Total
|94582710
|4.58 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Right to recall of lent shares
|at any time
|6219564
|0.30 %
|Right to substitute shares delivered as collaterals
|at any time
|15140830
|0.73 %
|Right of use over shares
|at any time
|17601110
|0.85 %
|Physically Settled Long Call Options
|from 20.04.2018 to 08.03.2023
|22303754
|1.08 %
|Physically Settled Long Call Options
|from 11.02.2019 to 17.12.2020
|99286695
|4.80 %
|
|
|Total
|160551953
|7.77 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Short Put Options
|20.04.2018 to 17.01.2020
|Physical
|47874621
|2.32 %
|Convertible Bond
|21.10.2019
|Physical
|1410
|0.0001 %
|Equity Swaps
|27.04.2018 to 14.02.2023
|Cash
|1861754
|0.09 %
|Long Call Options
|12.06.2018 to 17.07.2018
|Cash
|99858
|0.005 %
|Equity Futures
|18.05.2018
|Cash
|65968
|0.003 %
|Short Put Options
|21.09.2018
|Cash
|411047
|0.02 %
|Short Put Warrants
|17.09.2018 to 17.12.2018
|Cash
|412
|0,00002 %
|
|
|
|Total
|50315070
|2.43 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
|4.00 %
|9.03 %
|13.03 %
|
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
|4.00 %
|9.03 %
|13.03 %
|UBS Switzerland AG
| %
| %
| %
|
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
|4.00 %
|9.03 %
|13.03 %
|UBS Europe SE
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Gestion S.G.I.I.C., SA
| %
| %
| %
|
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
|4.00 %
|9.03 %
|13.03 %
|Lantern Structured Asset Management Limited
| %
| %
| %
|
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
|4.00 %
|9.03 %
|13.03 %
|UBS Americas Holding LLC
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Americas Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Securities LLC
| %
| %
| %
|
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
|4.00 %
|9.03 %
|13.03 %
|UBS Americas Holding LLC
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Americas Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Financial Services Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
|4.00 %
|9.03 %
|13.03 %
|UBS Americas Holding LLC
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Americas Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management (Americas) Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management Trust Company
| %
| %
| %
|
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
|4.00 %
|9.03 %
|13.03 %
|UBS Asset Management AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management (UK) Limited
| %
| %
| %
|
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
|4.00 %
|9.03 %
|13.03 %
|UBS Asset Management AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management Life Ltd
| %
| %
| %
|
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
|4.00 %
|9.03 %
|13.03 %
|UBS Asset Management AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management (Australia) Ltd
| %
| %
| %
|
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
|4.00 %
|9.03 %
|13.03 %
|UBS Asset Management AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management (Singapore) Ltd
| %
| %
| %
|
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
|4.00 %
|9.03 %
|13.03 %
|UBS Asset Management AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Fund Management (Luxembourg) Ltd
| %
| %
| %
|
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
|4.00 %
|9.03 %
|13.03 %
|UBS Asset Management AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Third Party Management Company SA
| %
| %
| %
|
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
|4.00 %
|9.03 %
|13.03 %
|UBS Asset Management AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG
| %
| %
| %
|
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
|4.00 %
|9.03 %
|13.03 %
|UBS Asset Management AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management (Hong Kong) Ltd
| %
| %
| %
|
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
|4.00 %
|9.03 %
|13.03 %
|UBS Trustees (Bahamas) Ltd
| %
| %
| %
|
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
|4.00 %
|9.03 %
|13.03 %
|UBS Trustees (Singapore) Ltd
| %
| %
| %
|
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
|4.00 %
|9.03 %
|13.03 %
|UBS (Jersey) Limited
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Trustees (Jersey) Ltd
| %
| %
| %
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Date of general meeting:
|Holding position after general meeting:
| % (equals voting rights)
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Bank AG
|Taunusanlage 12
|60325 Frankfurt a. M.
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.db.com
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
676983 20.04.2018
