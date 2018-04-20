DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Daimler AG
Correction of a release from 06.03.2018, 11:40 CET/CEST - Daimler AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
20.04.2018 / 15:47
Correction
of a notification of Major Holding published on 06.03.20181. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
Daimler AG
Mercedesstrasse 137
70327 Stuttgart
Germany
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|X
|Other reason:
Voluntary group notification with threshold triggered at subsidiary level
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Name:
|City and country of registered office:
|Morgan Stanley
|Wilmington, Delaware
United States of America (USA)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:6. Total positions
7. Notified details of the resulting situationa. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|total number of voting rights of issuer
|Resulting situation
|0.07 %
|11.22 %
|11.29 %
|1,069,837,447
|Previous notification
|0.41 %
|12.05 %
|12.45 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|absolute
|in %
|
|direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE0007100000
|0
|790,227
|0.00 %
|0.07 %
|Total
|790,227
|0.07 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Equity Call Option
|From 16.03.2018 to 17.12.2021
|at any time
|13,202,136
|1.23 %
|Right of recall over securities lending agreements
|at any time
|at any time
|13,241,672
|1.24 %
|Compound Option
|03.12.2019
|at any time
|80,500
|0.01 %
|Equity Swap
|25.06.2018
|at any time
|66,220,096
|6.19 %
|
|
|Total
|92,744,404
|8.67 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Retail Structured Product
|From 02.02.2067 to 09.02.2068
|at any time
|Cash
|2,393
|0.0002 %
|Equity Call Option
|From 26.10.2018 to 26.04.2019
|at any time
|Cash
|19,498
|0.002 %
|Retail Structured Product - Note
|08.05.2018
|at any time
|Cash
|1,312
|0.0001 %
|Equity Swap
|From 29.03.2018 to 07.02.2020
|at any time
|Cash
|3,478,347
|0.33 %
|Compound Option
|From 08.05.2018 to 17.08.2020
|at any time
|Cash
|24,032
|0.002 %
|Equity Put Option
|From 16.03.2018 to 16.12.2022
|at any time
|Physical
|8,760,100
|0.82 %
|Equity Put Option
|From 24.02.2020 to 24.02.2022
|From 24.02.2020 to 24.02.2022
|Cash
|6,578,976
|0.61 %
|Equity Call Option
|From 24.02.2020 to 24.02.2022
|From 24.02.2020 to 24.02.2022
|Cash
|8,373,243
|0.78 %
|
|
|
|Total
|27,237,901
|2.55 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
| %
| %
| %
|
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
| %
| %
| %
|
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley International Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Investments (UK)
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
| %
|10.35 %
|10.35 %
|
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley International Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Investments (UK)
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Investment Management Limited
| %
| %
| %
|
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Capital (Luxembourg) S.A.
| %
| %
| %
|
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley B.V.
| %
| %
| %
|
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC
| %
| %
| %
|
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Asia Holdings Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Date of general meeting:
|Holding position after general meeting:
| % (equals voting rights)
