

DGAP-Ad-hoc: MOLOGEN AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel





Chief Executive Officer of MOLOGEN AG will not extend Executive Board mandate expiring in October 2018





20-Apr-2018 / 19:14 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Publication of an insider information pursuant to Section 17 of the regulation (EU) No. 596/2014



Chief Executive Officer of MOLOGEN AG will not extend Executive Board mandate expiring in October 2018





Berlin, 20 April 2018 - The CEO of the biopharmaceutical company MOLOGEN AG, Dr Mariola Soehngen, informed the Supervisory Board that she will not renew her position as member and Chief Executive Officer on the Board of Directors of MOLOGEN AG which expires on 31 October 2018. MOLOGEN AG will immediately begin to look for a suitable successor. During a possible transition period until the appointment of a potential further member and Chairman of the Board of Directors, the remaining members of the Board of Directors will fulfil the tasks of the management to ensure continuity.







Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:



Contact



Claudia Nickolaus



Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications



Tel: +49 - 30 - 84 17 88 - 38



Fax: +49 - 30 - 84 17 88 - 50

investor@mologen.com







Note about risk for future predictions



Certain information in this report contains forward-looking statements or the corresponding statements with negation or versions deviating from this or comparable terminology. These are described as forward-looking statements. In addition, all of the information given here that refers to planned or future results of business areas, key financial figures, developments of the financial situation or other financial figures or statistical data, is to be understood as such forward-looking statements. The company points out to investors that they should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions about actual future events. The company is not obligated and refuses to accept any liability for the forward-looking statements and has no obligation to update such statements in order to accurately reflect the current situation.











20-Apr-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



