DGAP-Adhoc: Chief Executive Officer of MOLOGEN AG will not extend Executive Board mandate expiring in October 2018
2018. április 20., péntek, 19:14
DGAP-Ad-hoc: MOLOGEN AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
Publication of an insider information pursuant to Section 17 of the regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Chief Executive Officer of MOLOGEN AG will not extend Executive Board mandate expiring in October 2018
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
Contact
Note about risk for future predictions
Certain information in this report contains forward-looking statements or the corresponding statements with negation or versions deviating from this or comparable terminology. These are described as forward-looking statements. In addition, all of the information given here that refers to planned or future results of business areas, key financial figures, developments of the financial situation or other financial figures or statistical data, is to be understood as such forward-looking statements. The company points out to investors that they should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions about actual future events. The company is not obligated and refuses to accept any liability for the forward-looking statements and has no obligation to update such statements in order to accurately reflect the current situation.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MOLOGEN AG
|Fabeckstraße 30
|14195 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|030 / 841788-0
|Fax:
|030 / 841788-50
|E-mail:
|presse@mologen.com
|Internet:
|www.mologen.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006637200
|WKN:
|663720
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
677263 20-Apr-2018 CET/CEST
