DGAP-Adhoc: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA: Fresenius terminates merger agreement with Akorn
2018. április 22., vasárnap, 19:00
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
Fresenius terminates merger agreement with Akorn
Fresenius" decision is based on, among other factors, material breaches of FDA1 data integrity requirements relating to Akorn"s operations found during Fresenius" independent investigation. Fresenius offered to delay its decision in order to allow Akorn additional opportunity to complete its own investigation and present any information it wished Fresenius to consider, but Akorn has declined that offer.
1 FDA: Food and Drug Administration
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA,
Bad Homburg v.d.H., April 22, 2018
End of note
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
|Else-Kröner-Straße 1
|61352 Bad Homburg v.d.H.
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)6172 608-2485
|Fax:
|+49 (0)6172 608-2488
|E-mail:
|ir-fre@fresenius.com
|Internet:
|www.fresenius.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005785604, DE000A2DANS3
|WKN:
|578560 , A2DANS
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxemburg
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
677315 22-Apr-2018 CET/CEST
