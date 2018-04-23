DGAP-Adhoc: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA: Fresenius terminates merger agreement with Akorn

2018. április 22., vasárnap, 19:00





DGAP-Ad-hoc: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions


Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA: Fresenius terminates merger agreement with Akorn


22-Apr-2018 / 19:00 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Fresenius terminates merger agreement with Akorn


Fresenius has decided today to terminate the company"s merger agreement with Akorn, due to Akorn"s failure to fulfill several closing conditions.



Fresenius" decision is based on, among other factors, material breaches of FDA1 data integrity requirements relating to Akorn"s operations found during Fresenius" independent investigation. Fresenius offered to delay its decision in order to allow Akorn additional opportunity to complete its own investigation and present any information it wished Fresenius to consider, but Akorn has declined that offer.



1 FDA: Food and Drug Administration



Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA,

represented by Fresenius Management SE,

The Management Board



Bad Homburg v.d.H., April 22, 2018

----------------------------------------

Contact:

Markus Georgi

Senior Vice President Investor Relations

T: +49 (0) 6172 608-2485

markus.georgi@fresenius.com

----------------------------------------



End of note










22-Apr-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de


























Language: English
Company: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Else-Kröner-Straße 1

61352 Bad Homburg v.d.H.

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)6172 608-2485
Fax: +49 (0)6172 608-2488
E-mail: ir-fre@fresenius.com
Internet: www.fresenius.com
ISIN: DE0005785604, DE000A2DANS3
WKN: 578560 , A2DANS
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxemburg





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



677315  22-Apr-2018 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=677315&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum