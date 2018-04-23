DGAP-Ad-hoc: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions





Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA: Fresenius terminates merger agreement with Akorn





Fresenius has decided today to terminate the company"s merger agreement with Akorn, due to Akorn"s failure to fulfill several closing conditions.

Fresenius" decision is based on, among other factors, material breaches of FDA1 data integrity requirements relating to Akorn"s operations found during Fresenius" independent investigation. Fresenius offered to delay its decision in order to allow Akorn additional opportunity to complete its own investigation and present any information it wished Fresenius to consider, but Akorn has declined that offer.

1 FDA: Food and Drug Administration

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA,



represented by Fresenius Management SE,



The Management Board

Bad Homburg v.d.H., April 22, 2018



