DGAP-AFR: Nucletron Electronic AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2018. április 23., hétfő, 00:00





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Nucletron Electronic AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements


Nucletron Electronic AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


23.04.2018 / 00:00


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Nucletron Electronic AG hereby announces that the following financial
reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: April 30, 2018
German: http://web.nucletron.ag/fileadmin/Finanzberichte/2017/NUCAG_Jahresfinanzbericht_2017.pdf

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: April 30, 2018
German: http://web.nucletron.ag/fileadmin/Finanzberichte/2017/Konzernjahresfinanzbericht_2017.pdf














23.04.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Nucletron Electronic AG

Gärtnerstraße 60

80992 München

Germany
Internet: www.nucletron.ag





 
End of News DGAP News Service




675997  23.04.2018 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=675997&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum