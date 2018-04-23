DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Nucletron Electronic AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Nucletron Electronic AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





23.04.2018





Nucletron Electronic AG hereby announces that the following financial

reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report



Date of disclosure / German: April 30, 2018

German: http://web.nucletron.ag/fileadmin/Finanzberichte/2017/NUCAG_Jahresfinanzbericht_2017.pdf

Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: April 30, 2018

German: http://web.nucletron.ag/fileadmin/Finanzberichte/2017/Konzernjahresfinanzbericht_2017.pdf





