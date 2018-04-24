DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Petro Welt Technologies AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Petro Welt Technologies AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





23.04.2018 / 16:57





Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Petro Welt Technologies AG hereby announces that the following financial

reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report



Date of disclosure / German: April 24, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: April 24, 2018

German: http://www.pewete.com



English: http://www.pewete.com





23.04.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

