2018. április 23., hétfő, 16:57





23.04.2018 / 16:57


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Petro Welt Technologies AG hereby announces that the following financial
reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: April 24, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: April 24, 2018
German: http://www.pewete.com

English: http://www.pewete.com














Language: English
Company: Petro Welt Technologies AG

Kärntner Ring 11-13

1010 Wien

Austria
Internet: www.pewete.com





 
