UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION



WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of Earliest Event Reported): April 17, 2018

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)











































Ohio

1-4879

34-0183970

(State or other

(Commission File

(I.R.S. Employer

jurisdiction of

Number)

Identification No.)

incorporation)











5995 Mayfair Road, P.O.



44720-8077

Box 3077,











North Canton, Ohio





(Address of principal



(Zip Code)

executive offices)



























Registrant"s telephone number, including area code: (330) 490-4000

Not Applicable

Former name or former address, if changed since last report

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to

simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of

the following provisions:

 Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act

(17 CFR 230.425)

 Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act

(17 CFR 240.14a-12)

 Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the

Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

 Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the

Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company

as defined in as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§

230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b2 of the Securities Exchange Act of

1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter)

Emerging growth company 

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has

elected not to use the extended



transition period for complying with any new or revised financial

accounting standards provided pursuant to

Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. 



Item 1.01. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On April 17, 2018 (the "Effective Date"), Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

(the "Company") entered into an amendment (the "Fifth Amendment") to its

Credit Agreement, dated as of November 23, 2015 (as amended, amended and

restated, modified or supplemented from time to time, the "Credit

Agreement"), among the Company, certain subsidiary borrowers party thereto,

the lenders from time to time party thereto and JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.,

as administrative agent.

The Fifth Amendment, among other things, amends the Credit Agreement (i) to

allow the Company to subtract 100% (rather than 75%) of its unrestricted

cash and cash equivalents from "Total Debt" for purposes of calculating

compliance with the maximum total net leverage ratio financial covenant and

(ii) to change the applicable levels and step-downs of the maximum total

net leverage ratio financial covenant.

All other material provisions including the interest rates and maturity

dates under the Credit Agreement are unchanged. The foregoing description

of the Fifth Amendment is qualified in its entirety by reference to the

full text of the Fifth Amendment, which is filed as Exhibit 10.1 hereto and

incorporated herein by reference.



Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

















Exhibit

Description





Number



10.1

Fifth Amendment, dated as of April 17,



2018, by and among Diebold Nixdorf,



Incorporated and the subsidiary



borrowers party thereto, as borrowers,



JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., as



Administrative Agent, and the lenders



party thereto.



















SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the

registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the

undersigned hereunto duly authorized.



































Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

April 20, 2018

By:

/s/ Christopher A. Chapman





Name: Christopher A.





Chapman





Title: Senior Vice President





and Chief Financial





Officer

























Exhibit 10.1



FIFTH AMENDMENT



THIS FIFTH AMENDMENT, dated as of April 17, 2018 (this "Amendment"), is

among DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED (f/k/a Diebold, Incorporated), an Ohio

corporation (the " Company "), and JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A., a national

banking association, as Administrative Agent, and amends that certain

Credit Agreement, dated as of November 23, 2015, as amended by that certain

Replacement Facilities Effective Date Amendment, dated as of December 23,

2015, that Second Amendment, dated as of May 6, 2016, that Third Amendment,

dated as of August 16, 2016, that Fourth Amendment, dated as of February

14, 2017 and that Incremental Amendment, dated as of May 9, 2017 (the "

Existing Credit Agreement ", as amended by this Amendment and as further

amended, restated, modified or supplemented from time to time, the " Credit

Agreement "). Terms used but not defined herein shall have the respective

meanings ascribed thereto in the Existing Credit Agreement.

ARTICLE I. AMENDMENTS.

1.1 Pursuant to Section 8.2.4(c) of the Existing Credit Agreement, the

definition of "Total Net Debt" in Section 1.1 of the Existing Credit

Agreement is hereby amended and restated to read in full as follows:

"Total Net Debt" means, at any time, Total Debt minus (a) other than for

the purpose of determining compliance with Section 6.22, 75%, and (b)

solely for the purpose of determining compliance with Section 6.22, 100%,

of all Unencumbered Cash with maturities of less than one year of the

Company and its Restricted Subsidiaries calculated on a consolidated basis

in accordance with GAAP.

1.2 Pursuant to Section 8.2.4(c) of the Existing Credit Agreement,

Section 6.22 of the Existing Credit Agreement is hereby amended and

restated to read in full as follows:

6.22 Total Net Leverage Ratio. Commencing on the last day of the first

full fiscal quarter of the Company ending after the Execution Date, the

Company shall not permit the Total Net Leverage Ratio to exceed (a) 4.50 to

1.00 as of the last day of any fiscal quarter of the Company ending prior

to December 31, 2017, (b) 4.25 to 1.00 as of the last day of the fiscal

quarters of the Company ending December 31, 2017 and March 31, 2018, (c)

4.75 to 1.00 as of the last day of the fiscal quarters of the Company

ending June 30, 2018 and September 30, 2018, (d) 4.50 to 1.00 as of the

last day of any fiscal quarter of the Company ending on or after December

31, 2018 but prior to December 31, 2019 or (e) 4.25 to 1.00 as of the last

day of any fiscal quarter of the Company ending on or after December 31,

2019.

1.3 Furthermore, it is agreed that:

(i) from and after the Fifth Amendment Date, the form of Compliance

Certificate is hereby deemed modified so that item 4 thereof shall require

the following (with the Borrowers and the Administrative Agent permitted to

make such changes to the form of Schedule I thereto to account for such

updated requirements and the other terms of this Amendment): "Schedule I

attached hereto sets forth financial data and computations evidencing the

Company"s compliance with Sections 6.22 and 6.23 of the Agreement, the

calculation of the Total Net Leverage Ratio (other than for purposes of

determining compliance with Section 6.22 of the Agreement) and calculations

of the Applicable Margin, in each case as of the end of the Covered Period,

all of which data and computations are true, complete and correct."; and

(ii) with respect to Sections 6.15(x) and 6.18(xvii) of the Credit

Agreement, references therein to Section 6.22 (and the Total Net Leverage

Ratio as used therein) shall be deemed to reference such terms as they

existed under the Existing Credit Agreement, unmodified by this Amendment.



ARTICLE II. REPRESENTATIONS. Each of the Company and the Subsidiary

Borrowers (insofar as such representations and warranties relate to such

Subsidiary Borrower) makes the representations and warranties in Article V

of the Credit Agreement and confirms that such representations and

warranties are true and correct as of the date hereof, except to the extent

any such representation or warranty relates solely to an earlier date, in

which case such representation or warranty shall be true and correct on and

as of such earlier date. Additionally, the Company represents and warrants

that immediately before and after giving effect to this Amendment on the

date hereof, no Default or Unmatured Default has occurred and is

continuing.

ARTICLE III. CONDITIONS TO EFFECTIVENESS. This Amendment shall become

effective on the first date (the " Fifth Amendment Date ") on which each of

the following conditions have been satisfied:

3.1this Amendment is duly executed and delivered by the Borrowers, the

Administrative Agent and the Required TLA/RC Lenders;

3.2(a) no Default or Unmatured Default shall have occurred and be

continuing immediately before and after giving effect to this Amendment on

the Fifth Amendment Date and (b) the representations and warranties in

Article V of the Credit Agreement are true and correct as of the Fifth

Amendment Date, except to the extent any such representation or warranty

relates solely to an earlier date, in which case such representation or

warranty shall be true and correct on and as of such earlier date;

3.3the Administrative Agent shall have received a certificate, dated the

Fifth Amendment Date and signed by a responsible officer of the Company,

confirming the matters specified in Section 3.2;

3.4the Administrative Agent shall have received, for the benefit of each

Term A Lender and Revolving Credit Lender that has provided its signature

hereto to the Administrative Agent no later than 5:00 p.m., New York City

time, on April 13, 2018, an amendment fee in an amount equal to 0.075% of

the aggregate principal amount of, without duplication, such Term A

Lender"s and such Revolving Credit Lender"s respective outstanding Term A

Loans and Revolving Credit Commitments on the Fifth Amendment Date; and

3.5the Administrative Agent shall have received, for the account of the

applicable Person, (a) any fees owing from the Company in respect of this

Amendment as separately agreed in writing by the Company, and (b)

reimbursement or payment of all the Administrative Agent"s reasonable

out‑of‑pocket expenses (including reasonable fees, charges and

disbursements of counsel) incurred in connection with this Amendment,

required to be reimbursed or paid by any Loan Party hereunder or under any

other Loan Document, and invoiced to the Company at least two Business Days

prior to the date hereof.

ARTICLE IV. MISCELLANEOUS.

4.1 On and after the date hereof, references in the Credit Agreement or

in any other Loan Document to the Credit Agreement shall be deemed to be

references to the Credit Agreement as amended hereby and as further

amended, restated, modified or supplemented from time to time. This

Amendment shall constitute a Loan Document.

4.2 Except as expressly amended hereby, each of the Borrowers agrees

that the Credit Agreement and the other Loan Documents are ratified and

confirmed and shall remain in full force and effect in accordance with

their terms and that they are not aware of any set off, counterclaim,

defense or other claim or dispute with respect to any of the foregoing.

Except as expressly set forth herein, the execution, delivery and

effectiveness of this Amendment shall not operate as a waiver of any right,

power or remedy of any Lender or the Administrative Agent under any of the

Loan Documents, nor constitute a waiver of any provision of any of the Loan

Documents. Nothing herein shall be deemed to entitle any Borrower to any

future consent to, or waiver, amendment, modification or other change of,

any of the terms, conditions, obligations, covenants or agreements

contained in the Credit Agreement or any other Loan Document in similar or

different circumstances.

4.3 This Amendment may be executed in any number of counterparts, all of

which taken together shall constitute one agreement, and any of the parties

hereto may execute this Amendment by signing any such counterpart.



Delivery of an executed counterpart of a signature page of this Amendment

by telecopy or electronic mail message shall be effective as delivery of a

manually executed counterpart of this Amendment.

4.4 This Amendment shall be construed in accordance with and governed by

the law of the State of New York.

4.5 Any provision in this Amendment that is held to be inoperative,

unenforceable, or invalid in any jurisdiction shall, as to that

jurisdiction, be inoperative, unenforceable, or invalid without affecting

the remaining provisions in that jurisdiction or the operation,

enforceability, or validity of that provision in any other jurisdiction,

and to this end the provisions of this Amendment are declared to be

severable.

[Remainder of page intentionally blank]



IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the parties hereto have executed this Amendment as of

the date first above written.

DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED

By: /s/ Steve D. Wolgamott





Name:

Steve D. Wolgamott

Title:

Vice President & Assistant Treasurer

DIEBOLD SELF-SERVICE SOLUTIONS S.ar.l



By: /s/ Mary M. Swann





Name:

Mary M. Swann

Title:

Authorized Signatory

JPMORGAN CHASE BANK. N.A., as Administrative Agent and as a Revolving

Credit Lender and/or a Term A Lender



By: /s/ Tracy Martinov_________________________





Name:

Tracy Martinov

Title:

Authorized Signatory

PNC BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, as a Term A Lender and Revolving Credit

Lender

By: /s/ Scott A. Nolan______________________

Name: Scott A. Nolan



Title: Vice President





U.S. Bank National Association, as a Term A Lender and/or Revolving Credit

Lender

By: /s/ Rodney J. Winters______________________

Name: Rodney J. Winters



Title: Vice President





MUFG BANK, LTD. (f/k/a THE BANK OF TOKYO-MITSUBISHI, LTD.), as a Term A

Lender and/or Revolving Credit Lender

By: /s/ Ellen Ruschhaupt______________________

Name: Ellen Ruschhaupt



Title: Vice President





Bank of America, N.A., as a Term A Lender and/or Revolving Credit Lender

By: /s/ David Komrska______________________

Name: David Komrska



Title: Senior Vice President





HSBC Bank USA, NA, as a Term A Lender and/or Revolving Credit Lender

By: /s/ Christopher S. Helmeci______________________

Name: Christopher S. Helmeci



Title: SVP





The Bank of Novia Scotia, as a Term A Lender and/or Revolving Credit Lender

By: /s/ Sangeeta Shah______________________

Name: Sangeeta Shah



Title: Director





FIFTH THIRD BANK, as a Term A Lender and Revolving Credit Lender

By: /s/ Michael S. Barnett______________________

Name: Michael S. Barnett



Title: Managing Director





CREDIT SUISSE AG, CAYMAN ISLANDS BRANCH, as a Revolving Credit Lender

By: /s/ William O"Daly____________________

Name: William O"Daly



Title: Authorized Signatory

By: /s/ Joan Park_________________________

Name: Joan Park



Title: Authorized Signatory





DEUTSCHE BANK AG NEW YORK BRANCH, as Revolving Credit Lender

By: /s/ Alicia Schug______________________

Name: Alicia Schug



Title: Vice President

By: /s/ Marguerite Sutton__________________

Name: Marguerite Sutton



Title: Vice President





Commerzbank AG, New York Brach, as a Term A Lender and Revolving Credit

Lender

By: /s/ Anne Culver______________________

Name: Anne Culver



Title: Vice President

By: /s/ Tak Cheng______________________

Name: Tak Cheng



Title: Assistant Vice President





ING Bank N.V., Dublin branch, as a Term A Lender and Revolving Credit

Lender

By: /s/ Sean Hassett______________________

Name: Sean Hassett



Title: Director

By: /s/ Shaun Hawley_____________________

Name: Shaun Hawley



Title: Director



CITIBANK, N.A., as a Term A Lender

By: /s/ Susan Kaminski______________________

Name: Susan Kaminski



Title: Senior Vice President



Bank of Ireland, as a Term A Lender and/or Revolving Credit Lender

By: /s/ Conor Linehan___________________

Name: Conor Linehan



Title: Authorized Signatory

By: /s/ Dorothy Halligan



Name: Dorothy Halligan



Title: Authorized Signatory



Battalion CLO V Ltd., as a Term A Lender and/or Revolving

Credit Lender



By: BRIGADE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP as Collateral Manager

By: /s/ Colin Galuski___________________

Name: Colin Galuski



Title: Operations Associate



Battalion CLO VI Ltd., as a Term A Lender and/or Revolving

Credit Lender



By: Brigade Capital Management, LP as Collateral Manager

By: /s/ Colin Galuski___________________

Name: Colin Galuski



Title: Operations Associate



Battalion CLO VII Ltd., as a Term A Lender and/or Revolving

Credit Lender



By: Brigade Capital Management, LP as Collateral Manager

By: /s/ Colin Galuski___________________

Name: Colin Galuski



Title: Operations Associate



KBC BANK N.V., as a Term A Lender and/or Revolving Credit Lender

By: /s/ Nicholas Fiore___________________

Name: Nicholas Fiore



Title: Director

By: /s/ Susan Silver_____________________

Name: Susan Silver



Title: Managing Director



APEX CREDIT PARTNERS, as a Term A Lender and/or Revolving Credit Lender

By: /s/ Stephen Goetschius___________________

Name: Stephen Goetschius



Title: Managing Director



COVENANT CREDIT PARTNERS, as a Term A Lender and/or Revolving Credit Lender

By: /s/ Chris Brogdon___________________

Name: Chris Brogdon



Title: Assistant Portfolio Manager



Carlyle Global Market Strategies CLO 2013-3, Ltd., as a Term A Lender and/

or Revolving Credit Lender

By: /s/ Linda Pace



Name: Linda Pace



Title: Managing Director



Carlyle Global Market Strategies CLO 2013-4, Ltd., as a Term A Lender and/

or Revolving Credit Lender

By: /s/ Linda Pace



Name: Linda Pace



Title: Managing Director



























