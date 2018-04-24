DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549
FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of Report (Date of Earliest Event Reported): April 17, 2018
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
|Ohio
|1-4879
|34-0183970
|(State or other
|(Commission File
|(I.R.S. Employer
|jurisdiction of
|Number)
|Identification No.)
|incorporation)
|5995 Mayfair Road, P.O.
|44720-8077
|Box 3077,
|North Canton, Ohio
|(Address of principal
|(Zip Code)
|executive offices)
Registrant"s telephone number, including area code: (330) 490-4000
Not Applicable
Former name or former address, if changed since last report
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to
simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of
the following provisions:
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act
(17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act
(17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the
Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the
Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company
as defined in as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§
230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b2 of the Securities Exchange Act of
1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter)
Emerging growth company
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has
elected not to use the extended
transition period for complying with any new or revised financial
accounting standards provided pursuant to
Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.
Item 1.01. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.
On April 17, 2018 (the "Effective Date"), Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
(the "Company") entered into an amendment (the "Fifth Amendment") to its
Credit Agreement, dated as of November 23, 2015 (as amended, amended and
restated, modified or supplemented from time to time, the "Credit
Agreement"), among the Company, certain subsidiary borrowers party thereto,
the lenders from time to time party thereto and JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.,
as administrative agent.
The Fifth Amendment, among other things, amends the Credit Agreement (i) to
allow the Company to subtract 100% (rather than 75%) of its unrestricted
cash and cash equivalents from "Total Debt" for purposes of calculating
compliance with the maximum total net leverage ratio financial covenant and
(ii) to change the applicable levels and step-downs of the maximum total
net leverage ratio financial covenant.
All other material provisions including the interest rates and maturity
dates under the Credit Agreement are unchanged. The foregoing description
of the Fifth Amendment is qualified in its entirety by reference to the
full text of the Fifth Amendment, which is filed as Exhibit 10.1 hereto and
incorporated herein by reference.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits.
|Exhibit
|Description
|Number
|10.1
|Fifth Amendment, dated as of April 17,
|2018, by and among Diebold Nixdorf,
|Incorporated and the subsidiary
|borrowers party thereto, as borrowers,
|JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., as
|Administrative Agent, and the lenders
|party thereto.
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the
registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the
undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
|Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
|April 20, 2018
|By:
|/s/ Christopher A. Chapman
|Name: Christopher A.
|Chapman
|Title: Senior Vice President
|and Chief Financial
|Officer
Exhibit 10.1
FIFTH AMENDMENT
THIS FIFTH AMENDMENT, dated as of April 17, 2018 (this "Amendment"), is
among DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED (f/k/a Diebold, Incorporated), an Ohio
corporation (the " Company "), and JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A., a national
banking association, as Administrative Agent, and amends that certain
Credit Agreement, dated as of November 23, 2015, as amended by that certain
Replacement Facilities Effective Date Amendment, dated as of December 23,
2015, that Second Amendment, dated as of May 6, 2016, that Third Amendment,
dated as of August 16, 2016, that Fourth Amendment, dated as of February
14, 2017 and that Incremental Amendment, dated as of May 9, 2017 (the "
Existing Credit Agreement ", as amended by this Amendment and as further
amended, restated, modified or supplemented from time to time, the " Credit
Agreement "). Terms used but not defined herein shall have the respective
meanings ascribed thereto in the Existing Credit Agreement.
ARTICLE I. AMENDMENTS.
1.1 Pursuant to Section 8.2.4(c) of the Existing Credit Agreement, the
definition of "Total Net Debt" in Section 1.1 of the Existing Credit
Agreement is hereby amended and restated to read in full as follows:
"Total Net Debt" means, at any time, Total Debt minus (a) other than for
the purpose of determining compliance with Section 6.22, 75%, and (b)
solely for the purpose of determining compliance with Section 6.22, 100%,
of all Unencumbered Cash with maturities of less than one year of the
Company and its Restricted Subsidiaries calculated on a consolidated basis
in accordance with GAAP.
1.2 Pursuant to Section 8.2.4(c) of the Existing Credit Agreement,
Section 6.22 of the Existing Credit Agreement is hereby amended and
restated to read in full as follows:
6.22 Total Net Leverage Ratio. Commencing on the last day of the first
full fiscal quarter of the Company ending after the Execution Date, the
Company shall not permit the Total Net Leverage Ratio to exceed (a) 4.50 to
1.00 as of the last day of any fiscal quarter of the Company ending prior
to December 31, 2017, (b) 4.25 to 1.00 as of the last day of the fiscal
quarters of the Company ending December 31, 2017 and March 31, 2018, (c)
4.75 to 1.00 as of the last day of the fiscal quarters of the Company
ending June 30, 2018 and September 30, 2018, (d) 4.50 to 1.00 as of the
last day of any fiscal quarter of the Company ending on or after December
31, 2018 but prior to December 31, 2019 or (e) 4.25 to 1.00 as of the last
day of any fiscal quarter of the Company ending on or after December 31,
2019.
1.3 Furthermore, it is agreed that:
(i) from and after the Fifth Amendment Date, the form of Compliance
Certificate is hereby deemed modified so that item 4 thereof shall require
the following (with the Borrowers and the Administrative Agent permitted to
make such changes to the form of Schedule I thereto to account for such
updated requirements and the other terms of this Amendment): "Schedule I
attached hereto sets forth financial data and computations evidencing the
Company"s compliance with Sections 6.22 and 6.23 of the Agreement, the
calculation of the Total Net Leverage Ratio (other than for purposes of
determining compliance with Section 6.22 of the Agreement) and calculations
of the Applicable Margin, in each case as of the end of the Covered Period,
all of which data and computations are true, complete and correct."; and
(ii) with respect to Sections 6.15(x) and 6.18(xvii) of the Credit
Agreement, references therein to Section 6.22 (and the Total Net Leverage
Ratio as used therein) shall be deemed to reference such terms as they
existed under the Existing Credit Agreement, unmodified by this Amendment.
ARTICLE II. REPRESENTATIONS. Each of the Company and the Subsidiary
Borrowers (insofar as such representations and warranties relate to such
Subsidiary Borrower) makes the representations and warranties in Article V
of the Credit Agreement and confirms that such representations and
warranties are true and correct as of the date hereof, except to the extent
any such representation or warranty relates solely to an earlier date, in
which case such representation or warranty shall be true and correct on and
as of such earlier date. Additionally, the Company represents and warrants
that immediately before and after giving effect to this Amendment on the
date hereof, no Default or Unmatured Default has occurred and is
continuing.
ARTICLE III. CONDITIONS TO EFFECTIVENESS. This Amendment shall become
effective on the first date (the " Fifth Amendment Date ") on which each of
the following conditions have been satisfied:
3.1this Amendment is duly executed and delivered by the Borrowers, the
Administrative Agent and the Required TLA/RC Lenders;
3.2(a) no Default or Unmatured Default shall have occurred and be
continuing immediately before and after giving effect to this Amendment on
the Fifth Amendment Date and (b) the representations and warranties in
Article V of the Credit Agreement are true and correct as of the Fifth
Amendment Date, except to the extent any such representation or warranty
relates solely to an earlier date, in which case such representation or
warranty shall be true and correct on and as of such earlier date;
3.3the Administrative Agent shall have received a certificate, dated the
Fifth Amendment Date and signed by a responsible officer of the Company,
confirming the matters specified in Section 3.2;
3.4the Administrative Agent shall have received, for the benefit of each
Term A Lender and Revolving Credit Lender that has provided its signature
hereto to the Administrative Agent no later than 5:00 p.m., New York City
time, on April 13, 2018, an amendment fee in an amount equal to 0.075% of
the aggregate principal amount of, without duplication, such Term A
Lender"s and such Revolving Credit Lender"s respective outstanding Term A
Loans and Revolving Credit Commitments on the Fifth Amendment Date; and
3.5the Administrative Agent shall have received, for the account of the
applicable Person, (a) any fees owing from the Company in respect of this
Amendment as separately agreed in writing by the Company, and (b)
reimbursement or payment of all the Administrative Agent"s reasonable
out‑of‑pocket expenses (including reasonable fees, charges and
disbursements of counsel) incurred in connection with this Amendment,
required to be reimbursed or paid by any Loan Party hereunder or under any
other Loan Document, and invoiced to the Company at least two Business Days
prior to the date hereof.
ARTICLE IV. MISCELLANEOUS.
4.1 On and after the date hereof, references in the Credit Agreement or
in any other Loan Document to the Credit Agreement shall be deemed to be
references to the Credit Agreement as amended hereby and as further
amended, restated, modified or supplemented from time to time. This
Amendment shall constitute a Loan Document.
4.2 Except as expressly amended hereby, each of the Borrowers agrees
that the Credit Agreement and the other Loan Documents are ratified and
confirmed and shall remain in full force and effect in accordance with
their terms and that they are not aware of any set off, counterclaim,
defense or other claim or dispute with respect to any of the foregoing.
Except as expressly set forth herein, the execution, delivery and
effectiveness of this Amendment shall not operate as a waiver of any right,
power or remedy of any Lender or the Administrative Agent under any of the
Loan Documents, nor constitute a waiver of any provision of any of the Loan
Documents. Nothing herein shall be deemed to entitle any Borrower to any
future consent to, or waiver, amendment, modification or other change of,
any of the terms, conditions, obligations, covenants or agreements
contained in the Credit Agreement or any other Loan Document in similar or
different circumstances.
4.3 This Amendment may be executed in any number of counterparts, all of
which taken together shall constitute one agreement, and any of the parties
hereto may execute this Amendment by signing any such counterpart.
Delivery of an executed counterpart of a signature page of this Amendment
by telecopy or electronic mail message shall be effective as delivery of a
manually executed counterpart of this Amendment.
4.4 This Amendment shall be construed in accordance with and governed by
the law of the State of New York.
4.5 Any provision in this Amendment that is held to be inoperative,
unenforceable, or invalid in any jurisdiction shall, as to that
jurisdiction, be inoperative, unenforceable, or invalid without affecting
the remaining provisions in that jurisdiction or the operation,
enforceability, or validity of that provision in any other jurisdiction,
and to this end the provisions of this Amendment are declared to be
severable.
[Remainder of page intentionally blank]
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the parties hereto have executed this Amendment as of
the date first above written.
