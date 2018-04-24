DGAP-DD: BB BIOTECH AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Helmtraud
Last name(s): Strein

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status









Person closely associated with:
Title: Prof. Dr. Dr.
First name: Klaus
Last name(s): Strein
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

BB BIOTECH AG


b) LEI

391200MBZQNPFHIVKO34 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: CH0038389992


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
65.994908 CHF 395969.45 CHF


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
65.994908 CHF 395969.45 CHF


e) Date of the transaction

2018-04-20; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: SIX Swiss Exchange
MIC: XSWX














Language: English
Company: BB BIOTECH AG

Schwertstrasse 6

8200 Schaffhausen

Switzerland
Internet: www.bbbiotech.ch





 
