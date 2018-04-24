







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





23.04.2018 / 17:40







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Prof. Dr. Dr.

First name:

Klaus

Last name(s):

Strein



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

BB BIOTECH AG





b) LEI

391200MBZQNPFHIVKO34



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

CH0038389992





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

65.962042 CHF





395772.25 CHF







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

65.962042 CHF





395772.25 CHF







e) Date of the transaction

2018-04-20; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

SIX Swiss Exchange

MIC:

XSWX



a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

























23.04.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



