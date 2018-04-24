DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: First Quarter 2018 Earnings Call Invite Wednesday 9th May 2018
2018. április 23., hétfő, 18:35
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Dialog Semiconductor (FWB: DLG), a provider of highly integrated power management, AC/DC power conversion, solid state lighting and Bluetooth(R) low energy technology, will announce its First Quarter 2018 earnings on Wednesday 9th May 2018.
The call will be conducted in English and will commence at 09.30 (London) / 10.30 (Frankfurt).
To register for the webcast and receive dial in numbers, the conference PIN and a unique User ID- please click on the link below.
http://members.meetingzone.com/selfregistration/registration.aspx?booking=5zxNCwActR0ddOIuXcI9xSOFtptAE3HTn7kQSNVUPnI=&b=d58ae4ab-80e5-47f2-8295-e04d92bbba83
In parallel to the call, the analyst presentation will be available at:
http://webcast.openbriefing.com/semiconductor_q1_results_09052018/
A replay will be posted on the Dialog website four hours after the conclusion of the presentation and will be available at https://www.dialog-semiconductor.com/investor-relations/reports-filings/quarterly-reports
To confirm your attendance, or if you have any difficulties joining the call, please contact Melissa Hall at Melissa.hall@fticonsulting.com
Contact:
Jose Cano
Director, Investor Relations
jose.cano@diasemi.com
+44(0)1793756961
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
|Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine"s Way
|E1W 1AA London
|United Kingdom
|Phone:
|+49 7021 805-412
|Fax:
|+49 7021 805-200
|E-mail:
|jose.cano@diasemi.com
|Internet:
|www.dialog-semiconductor.com
|ISIN:
|GB0059822006
|WKN:
|927200
|Indices:
|TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
677563 23.04.2018
