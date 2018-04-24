

Good preliminary result for Q1/2018





Unexpectedly low major-loss expenditure leads to good preliminary result for Munich Re in Q1/2018





Although the closing activities for the Q1 consolidated financial statements of Munich Re are still ongoing, it is to be expected that the consolidated result will be in excess of EUR800m, mainly on account of low major-loss expenditure in reinsurance. The consolidated result for the first quarter of 2017 had amounted to EUR557m. The guidance for the 2018 consolidated result remains unchanged at EUR2.1-2.5bn.

















