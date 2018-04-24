DGAP-Ad-hoc: PNE WIND AG / Key word(s): Bond





PNE WIND AG: Successful placement of a EUR 50 million corporate bond





24-Apr-2018 / 17:33 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Publication of insider information pursuant to



Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/14

Successful placement of a EUR 50 million corporate bond





Cuxhaven, April 24, 2018 - After successful placement of its corporate bond 2018/2023, PNE WIND AG, Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4, 27472 Cuxhaven, has today fixed the definitive volume at EUR 50 million. This corresponds to the target volume. The rate was already fixed yesterday, April 23, 2018, at 4.00 % p.a. and thus at the lower end of the range of 4.00% p.a. to 4.75% p.a. The bearer bonds 2018/2023 were offered by way of a public offer in the Federal Republic of Germany and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (including an exchange offer with an option to purchase to holders of the bond 2013/2018 running until June 1, 2018 (ISIN DE000A1R0741)). In addition the bonds were offered to institutional investors in the context of a private placement.

The new bonds 2018/2023 are expected to be included in the open market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on May 2, 2018. This issuance is accompanied by IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG and M.M. Warburg & CO (AG & Co.) KGaA.

Contacts for enquiries