DGAP-Adhoc: PNE WIND AG: Successful placement of a EUR 50 million corporate bond
2018. április 24., kedd, 17:33
DGAP-Ad-hoc: PNE WIND AG / Key word(s): Bond
Successful placement of a EUR 50 million corporate bond
The new bonds 2018/2023 are expected to be included in the open market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on May 2, 2018. This issuance is accompanied by IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG and M.M. Warburg & CO (AG & Co.) KGaA.
Contacts for enquiries
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PNE WIND AG
|Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4
|27472 Cuxhaven
|Germany
|Phone:
|04721 / 718 - 06
|Fax:
|04721 / 718 - 200
|E-mail:
|info@pnewind.com
|Internet:
|http://www.pnewind.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0JBPG2, DE000A1R0741, , DE000A12UMG0,
|WKN:
|A0JBPG, A1R074, , A12UMG,
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
678539 24-Apr-2018 CET/CEST
