DGAP-Adhoc: SGL CARBON SE: Preliminary Results 1st Quarter 2018: High Positive One-time Effects and Good Operational Development Lead to Slight Increase in 2018 Net Income Guidance
2018. április 24., kedd, 19:39
DGAP-Ad-hoc: SGL CARBON SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Change in Forecast
Preliminary Results 1st Quarter 2018: High Positive One-time Effects and Good Operational Development Lead to Slight Increase in 2018 Net Income Guidance
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
Important note:
To the extent that our press release contains forward-looking statements, the latter are based on information that is available at present and on our current forecasts and assumptions. Forward-looking statements, by their very nature, entail known as well as unknown risks and uncertainties that may lead to actual developments and events differing substantially from the forward-looking assessments. Forward-looking statements must not be understood to be guarantees. Instead, future developments and events depend on a large number of factors; they comprise various risks and imponderables and are based on assumptions that may possibly turn out not to be appropriate. These include unforeseeable changes to fundamental political, economic, legal and societal conditions, particularly in the context of our main customers" industries, the competitive situation, interest and exchange rate trends, technological developments as well as other risks and uncertainties. We perceive additional risks e.g. in pricing developments, unforeseeable events in the environment of companies acquired and Group member companies as well as in current cost savings programs from time to time. The SGL Group assumes no obligation and does not intend to adjust or otherwise update these forward-looking statements either.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SGL CARBON SE
|Söhnleinstraße 8
|65201 Wiesbaden
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)611 6029 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)611 6029 - 101
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@sglgroup.com
|Internet:
|www.sglgroup.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007235301, DE000A2G8YM4
|WKN:
|723530, A2G 8YM
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
678609 24-Apr-2018 CET/CEST
