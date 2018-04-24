

SGL CARBON SE: Preliminary Results 1st Quarter 2018: High Positive One-time Effects and Good Operational Development Lead to Slight Increase in 2018 Net Income Guidance





Preliminary Results 1st Quarter 2018: High Positive One-time Effects and Good Operational Development Lead to Slight Increase in 2018 Net Income Guidance



Wiesbaden, April 24, 2018. SGL Carbon SE expects net income of EUR30 to EUR33 million (Q1/2017: minus EUR0.3 million) in the first quarter 2018 mainly driven by positive one-time effects as follows:





Recurring EBIT in the first quarter 2018 includes two such effects. A land sale in Canada increases recurring EBIT by approx. EUR4 million. The adoption of IFRS 15 leads to a positive earnings effect of approx. EUR5 to EUR6 million, resulting from a temporary increase in inventory and higher than planned selling prices in the market segment Battery & other Energy in the business unit GMS. Excluding the above-mentioned effects, recurring EBIT amounts to between EUR11 and EUR12 million and is thus within the framework of expectations (Q1/2017: EUR9.6 million).







Non-recurring items: the full consolidation of the former joint venture with BMW Group (SGL ACF) requires an adjustment to the fair value of the proportionate shareholding as of the date of acquisition. This leads to a positive, non-cash earnings contribution of EUR25 to EUR30 million to the EBIT after non-recurring items. On the other hand, the preliminary purchase price allocation (ppa) will increase depreciation by approx. EUR10 to EUR11 million p.a. until 2021.







Sales revenue in the first quarter 2018 increased substantially to EUR260 to EUR265 million (Q1/2017: EUR216.3 million). Slightly more than half of the sales revenue increase is attributable to the full consolidation of the formers joint ventures with BMW and Benteler (and taking into account the sale of SGL Kümpers) as well the above-mentioned effect from IFRS 15.







The solid first quarter 2018 at least confirms our full year guidance for non-recurring EBIT before ppa, for which we expect a slightly more than proportionate increase compared to the sales revenue growth.







Due to the in total positive non-recurring effects, we slightly increase our guidance for net income from continuing operations to a low double digit million EUR amount (previous guidance: black zero).







The full report on the first quarter 2018 will be published on May 8, 2018, as planned. The use of KPIs in this notification is aligned to the annual report 2017 which is available under www.sglgroup.com







Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:



Important note:



To the extent that our press release contains forward-looking statements, the latter are based on information that is available at present and on our current forecasts and assumptions. Forward-looking statements, by their very nature, entail known as well as unknown risks and uncertainties that may lead to actual developments and events differing substantially from the forward-looking assessments. Forward-looking statements must not be understood to be guarantees. Instead, future developments and events depend on a large number of factors; they comprise various risks and imponderables and are based on assumptions that may possibly turn out not to be appropriate. These include unforeseeable changes to fundamental political, economic, legal and societal conditions, particularly in the context of our main customers" industries, the competitive situation, interest and exchange rate trends, technological developments as well as other risks and uncertainties. We perceive additional risks e.g. in pricing developments, unforeseeable events in the environment of companies acquired and Group member companies as well as in current cost savings programs from time to time. The SGL Group assumes no obligation and does not intend to adjust or otherwise update these forward-looking statements either.













