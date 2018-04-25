DGAP-News: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG: LUDWIG BECK - The first quarter of 2018 went satisfactorily with the development of earnings settling in the neutral range
CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENT
Economic framework conditions and retail trade development
Preliminary estimates by the German Institute for Economic Research (DIW) suggest that Germany"s economic boom has continued through the first quarter of 2018 with the gross domestic product exceeding that of the final quarter of 2017 by 0.6%. The Federal Ministry of Economics acknowledged that the German economy has embarked on "a continuous, widely defined upswing based on solid domestic sector fundamentals". Economic researchers identified Germany"s high export rate as an important driver. After a short setback in February, the buying mood and pronounced optimism of consumers recovered again, as the Association for Consumption Research (GfK) ascertained. However, the stationary fashion trade had to put up with another setback in the first quarter despite the favorable consumer mood. According to TW-Testclub, German fashion retailers lost 3% of their sales as compared to the same period last year. Since participation in this much-noticed survey panel is voluntary and by no means all retailers take a public stance, the dark figure of sales losses could actually be higher. The late onset and long duration of the winter led to sales losses for two thirds of all fashion businesses.
Development of sales
Personnel expenses could be maintained at last year"s level of EUR 7.2m. Other expenses amounted to EUR 8.4m (previous year: EUR 8.7m).
Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) totaled EUR -2,6m (previous year: EUR -2.4m). The LUDWIG BECK segment recorded a minus of EUR 0.2m (previous year: EUR 0.1m), and the WORMLAND segment an EBIT improvement which reduced its losses to EUR 2.4m (previous year: EUR -2.6m).
As in the previous year, the consolidated financial result was EUR -0.2m.
Earnings before taxes (EBT) amounted to EUR -2.8m (previous year: EUR -2.7m.).
Earnings after taxes remained at last year"s level of EUR -2.6m.
Balance sheet structure
As in the past, tangible fixed assets including the real estate at Marienplatz in Munich formed the largest item of long-term assets. This property was carried at more than EUR 70m. All told, long-term assets amounted to EUR 104.0m and almost reached the level recorded for the reporting date December 31, 2017 (EUR 104.6m).
Short-term assets went up from EUR 25.9m (December 31, 2017) to EUR 28.5m. Inventories went up for seasonal reasons and came to EUR 23.3m in aggregate as per the reporting date March 31, 2018 (December 31, 2017: EUR 20.7m). Cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 1.4m, thus falling short of the figure recorded for the balance sheet date December 31, 2017 in the amount of EUR 1.6m.
Balance sheet structure
Long-term liabilities went down from EUR 30.7m (December 31, 2017) to EUR 29.5m. Short-term liabilities on the other hand increased from EUR 20.4m (December 31, 2017) to EUR 26.3m. The status of liabilities was not only due to the financing of investments and inventories but also due to the financing of the negative result. Thus, total liabilities of the Group amounted to
Cash flow
The cash flow from current operating activities came to EUR -7.8m after the first three months of the year 2018 (previous year: EUR -6.6m). The cash flow from investment activities amounted to EUR -0.4m in the reporting period as in the previous year. The cash flow from financing activities reached EUR 8.0m (previous year: EUR 7.1m).
In its latest consumer climate survey the Association for Consumption Research (GfK) gave a favorable opinion on the further prospects of domestic demand. Their forecast indicates an increase in real private consumer spending of approximately 2%, which roughly corresponds to last year"s figure. The question as to how these positive indications will translate into stationary business will be a vital one for the German fashion trade. The continuously expanding online trade has initiated a profound change in shopping habits and has set prices in motion.
The LUDWIG BECK Group in 2018
The management expects consolidated gross sales to reach between EUR 170m and EUR 180m and the EBIT margin to settle between 3.5% and 5% of net sales.
LUDWIG BECK is located in the heart of Munich, directly at Marienplatz. On seven floors the Munich fashion company showcases international fashion, leather goods and accessories, exclusive cosmetics and with over 120,000 titles Europe"s largest onsite collection of classical, jazz and world music and audiobooks.
About ludwigbeck.de
About WORMLAND:
