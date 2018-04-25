DGAP-News: DasCoin set to trade on public exchanges
2018. április 25., szerda, 10:00
DGAP-News: DasCoin / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
DasCoin set to trade on public exchanges
LONDON - APRIL 25, 2018 - DasCoin, the Currency of Trust and the store of value within DasEcosystem, has completed a well structured two-year journey of preparation and strategic activity to develop its business platform. The company is delighted to announce it is now ready to launch onto public exchanges in conjunction with a landmark launch event to be held in London on April 27, 2018.
Michael Mathias, CEO of DasCoin, said: "We have already delivered on two major milestones. First was the launch of our DasCoin Blockchain on 31 March 2017, when we minted our first coin, and then on September 30 we launched a Blockchain-based exchange that is running 24 hours a day." Mathias continued, "We have hit our two first goals as stated and next week we will have our coin trading on our public exchanges. This will be the biggest moment yet for the Das ecosystem and we look forward to welcoming new members into our community as we enter the next phase of the DasCoin story."
More than 750 million DasCoin have already been minted since March 2017. Members of the NetLeaders community purchase licenses giving them access to a certain number of Cycles - units of capacity - on the blockchain. These Cycles can either be used for a variety of services or submitted to the DasCoin Minting Queue and converted into DasCoin. There will be a total volume of 8.589 billion DasCoin.
And on April 1, DasCoin released its codebase onto Github to ensure that every bit of information in its blockchain can be shared or queried, making DasCoin"s blockchain transparent.
Addtionally, DasCoins are not "mined" like those of Bitcoin and other proof-of-work coins. The minting process results in a significant reduction in energy consumption, as well as a more equitable distribution of value.
DasCoin is focused on creating a digital currency that delivers superior performance through greater operational efficiency, increased transaction capacity, wider distribution, better governance and greater regulatory compliance. Protected by industry leading security protocols and a permissioned blockchain, DasCoin is a pioneer in the sector with the goal of becoming the world"s first mainstream digital currency.
www.dascoin.com
Media Contact:
678729 25.04.2018
