25-Apr-2018 / 10:00 CET/CEST





Berlin, 25.04.2018 - The Executive Board of SLEEPZ AG ("SLEEPZ" - ISIN DE000A2E3772) today resolved to increase the company"s share capital by EUR 3,473,163.00 from its current EUR 8,970,391.00 to EUR 12,443,554.00 by issuing 3,473,163 new bearer shares with a proportional amount of the share capital of EUR 1.00 in exchange for contributions in kind, partially utilising existing authorised capital and disapplying shareholder subscription rights. The approval of the company"s Supervisory Board is expected to be granted shortly.

SLEEPZ is thereby implementing its previously announced intention to acquire all shares in sleepz Home GmbH not yet held (see ad-hoc disclosure dated 18 December 2017) and is thus increasing its existing stake in sleepz Home from 40.62% to approx. 92.03%. The exchange ratio between the 250,068 sleepz Home business shares to be contributed and the 3,473,163 new SLEEPZ shares to be issued was based on a valuation of EUR 1.80 for the SLEEPZ share and was confirmed in an expert valuation.

Oliver Borrmann, Executive Board Member

Corinna Riewe, Investor Relations, + 49-30-20305567, cr@sleepz.com