MBB SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


25.04.2018 / 10:33


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


MBB SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: April 25, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: April 25, 2018
German: https://www.mbb.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte.html
English: https://www.mbb.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports.html














Language: English
Company: MBB SE

Joachimsthaler Strasse 34

10719 Berlin

Germany
Internet: www.mbb.com





 
