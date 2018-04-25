DGAP-Adhoc: Vectron Systems AG: Silvia Ostermann becomes COO

2018. április 25., szerda, 10:28





DGAP-Ad-hoc: Vectron Systems AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel


Vectron Systems AG: Silvia Ostermann becomes COO


25-Apr-2018 / 10:28 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



In order to drive forward the expansion and internationalization of the new digital business areas, Vectron Systems AG is strengthening the Executive Management Board with a third mandate.


As COO she is responsible for Operations, Production, Quality Management, Purchase, Sales Steering, Legal & Compliance and Facility Management. Silvia Ostermann (52) has many years of management and operations experience in the consumer electronics and engineering industries, both nationally and internationally.


Contact:

Oliver Kaltner

Vectron Systems AG

Willy-Brandt-Weg 41

48155 Münster, Germany

phone +49 (0)251 28560

fax +49 (0)251 2856-564

www.vectron.de

ir@vectron.de

 







25-Apr-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de


























Language: English
Company: Vectron Systems AG

Willy-Brandt-Weg 41

48155 Münster

Germany
Phone: 0251/ 28 56 - 0
Fax: 0251/ 28 56 - 564
E-mail: info@vectron.de
Internet: www.vectron.de
ISIN: DE000A0KEXC7
WKN: A0KEXC
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



678769  25-Apr-2018 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=678769&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum