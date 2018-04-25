DGAP-Adhoc: Vectron Systems AG: Silvia Ostermann becomes COO
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Vectron Systems AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
In order to drive forward the expansion and internationalization of the new digital business areas, Vectron Systems AG is strengthening the Executive Management Board with a third mandate.
As COO she is responsible for Operations, Production, Quality Management, Purchase, Sales Steering, Legal & Compliance and Facility Management. Silvia Ostermann (52) has many years of management and operations experience in the consumer electronics and engineering industries, both nationally and internationally.
Contact:
Oliver Kaltner
Vectron Systems AG
Willy-Brandt-Weg 41
48155 Münster, Germany
phone +49 (0)251 28560
fax +49 (0)251 2856-564
www.vectron.de
ir@vectron.de
