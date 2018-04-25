DGAP-Ad-hoc: Vectron Systems AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel





Vectron Systems AG: Silvia Ostermann becomes COO





25-Apr-2018 / 10:28 CET/CEST





In order to drive forward the expansion and internationalization of the new digital business areas, Vectron Systems AG is strengthening the Executive Management Board with a third mandate.





As COO she is responsible for Operations, Production, Quality Management, Purchase, Sales Steering, Legal & Compliance and Facility Management. Silvia Ostermann (52) has many years of management and operations experience in the consumer electronics and engineering industries, both nationally and internationally.





Contact:



Oliver Kaltner



Vectron Systems AG



Willy-Brandt-Weg 41



48155 Münster, Germany



phone +49 (0)251 28560



fax +49 (0)251 2856-564



www.vectron.de



ir@vectron.de









