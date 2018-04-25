

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Börse AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision





Deutsche Börse AG: Executive Board resolves on the cornerstones of the strategy and financial plan until 2020





25-Apr-2018 / 18:15 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Deutsche Börse AG: Executive Board resolves on the cornerstones of the strategy and financial plan until 2020













Key elements of the "Roadmap 2020" are an accelerated growth strategy and increased investments in new technologies. Growth and investments will be financed through a programme to reduce the structural cost base of the company.







The "Roadmap 2020" aims at:

improved and accelerated implementation of the existing secular and cyclical growth opportunities;



external growth with a focused and disciplined approach and improved processes. The primary goal is the expansion of selected business areas;



increased investments in new technologies to tap into new revenue opportunities and further increase the operating efficiency.

The Executive Board of Deutsche Börse AG, after consultation with the Supervisory Board today, resolved on the cornerstones of the strategy programme "Roadmap 2020". The main focus is the further strengthening of Deutsche Börse Group as the leading European capital markets infrastructure provider with global growth ambitions.Key elements of the "Roadmap 2020" are an accelerated growth strategy and increased investments in new technologies. Growth and investments will be financed through a programme to reduce the structural cost base of the company.The "Roadmap 2020" aims at:











For the reduction of structural costs, the company plans to reduce the annual operating costs by the end of 2020 by around EUR100 million. For this the company expects one-off costs of around EUR200 million, which will mainly be incurred in 2018. Against the background of this accelerated growth strategy and increased investments, the company expects a growing number of employees in the planning period.







----------------



An explanation of the terms "net revenue", "adjusted net profit" and "operating costs" can be found on page 25 of the Financial Report 2017 of Deutsche Börse Group. The Financial Report 2017 is available on the company"s website under:







Contact:



Ingrid Haas



Group Communications



Deutsche Börse AG



Telefon: +49 69 211 1 32 17





Martin Halusa



Group Communications



Deutsche Börse AG



Telefon: +49 69 211 1 29 01





E-Mail: media-relations@deutsche-boerse.com As part of the strategy programme the company is planning for an organic increase of net revenue from secular growth opportunities of at least 5 per cent per year until 2020. Furthermore, Deutsche Börse expects higher market volatility in the longer-term and, as a consequence, positive cyclical effects on net revenue every year in the planning period. Against this background, and because of the scalability of the business model and an efficient management of operating cost, the company expects average annual growth of the adjusted net profit of around 10 to 15 per cent through 2020.For the reduction of structural costs, the company plans to reduce the annual operating costs by the end of 2020 by around EUR100 million. For this the company expects one-off costs of around EUR200 million, which will mainly be incurred in 2018. Against the background of this accelerated growth strategy and increased investments, the company expects a growing number of employees in the planning period.----------------An explanation of the terms "net revenue", "adjusted net profit" and "operating costs" can be found on page 25 of the Financial Report 2017 of Deutsche Börse Group. The Financial Report 2017 is available on the company"s website under: http://www.deutsche-boerse.com/ir_e Contact:Ingrid HaasGroup CommunicationsDeutsche Börse AGTelefon: +49 69 211 1 32 17 Martin HalusaGroup CommunicationsDeutsche Börse AGTelefon: +49 69 211 1 29 01 E-Mail: media-relations@deutsche-boerse.com

















25-Apr-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



