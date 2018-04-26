DGAP-News: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Interim Report for the first quarter of 2018 published - Profitable start to the year for Berentzen-Group
DGAP-News: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
P R E S S R E L E A S E No. 10/2018
Interim Report for the first quarter of 2018 published
- Higher consolidated operating profit (EBIT) despite a decline of revenues
- Consolidated revenues: EUR 36.5 million (EUR 38.9 million)
- Consolidated operating profit (EBIT) rises by 10.4 % to EUR 1.7 million
- Earnings forecast for the 2018 financial year confirmed
"We started the year even more profitably than 2017. We are very pleased about this, even though we originally did have greater expectations for this quarter with regard to consolidated revenues," says Oliver Schwegmann, one of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft"s Executive Board members. The Fresh Juice Systems segment in particular had seen a significant fall in revenues. "Sales of fruit presses on the important French market in the first quarter did not yet reach the very high level seen in recent years," explains Schwegmann and continues: "In the USA, in contrast, sales are enjoying positive developments again after the challenges experienced last year, but are not yet matching previous growth rates. We are extremely satisfied with the rise in sales figures in the German-speaking area."
In the Non-alcoholic Beverages segment, it was specifically the contract bottling that caused actual developments to fall below expectations. "Our own brands, above all Mio Mio once again with a large rise in sales of 37 percent, were, in contrast, very successful. In this respect, this situation fits in well with our vision of developing, in terms of non-alcoholic drinks, from a regional beverage provider to a self-confident, national brand-name company," continues Schwegmann. Revenues in the Spirits segment were in slight decline. "However, our umbrella brands of Berentzen and Puschkin have once again seen extremely positive developments," Schwegmann is happy to say. In this segment the corporate group had seen a rise in sales in comparison to the equivalent period last year.
The increases in consolidated EBIT and EBITDA were attributable to an improved gross profit margin, a higher level of other operating income and a slight decline in overheads. "It is in the context of non-alcoholic beverages, in particular, that the first effects of the ongoing portfolio adjustment can be seen," explains Schwegmann. "While the elimination of low-margin products from the range did cause a fall in revenues, we were however able to increase our gross profit margin at the same time. All in all, the consolidated earnings provide confirmation of the corporate group"s robust development."
Outlook for the 2018 financial year remains positive
About the Berentzen Group:
