DEMIRE AG: First Positive Effects of DEMIRE 2.0 Strategy Felt during 2017 Financial Year



FFO I forecast achieved at EUR 11.7 million (31/12/2016: EUR 8.1 million)



Net Loan-to-Value drops to 60.1% (31/12/2016: 62.8%)



Diluted EPRA-NAV per share rises by EUR 0.34 to EUR 4.94 (31/12/2016: EUR 4.60)



EPRA vacancy rate declines by 220 bp to 9.4% (31/12/2016: 11.6%)



Forecast for 2018: FFO I of c. EUR 16-18 million, rental income EUR 71-73 million



Board publishes statement of position pursuant to Art. 27, Sec. 3, Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act, regarding takeover bid by AEPF III 15 S.à.r.l





Langen, 26 April 2018 - Today, DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) published its annual report for the 2017 financial year. It shows that DEMIRE achieved its primary objectives for the year as well as its forecast concerning the funds from operations (FFO I, after taxes and before minority interests) while also collecting the full amount predicted in terms of rental income. As of the balance sheet date, the FFO I totalled EUR 11.7 million (31 December 2016: EUR 8.1 million). The increase in FFO I year on year is specifically attributable to the improved current financial results and to a decrease in current income taxes. With a view to its robust performance, DEMIRE had already raised the FFO I year-end forecast for 2017 on the strength of its nine months" revenues from EUR 8-10 million up to EUR 11-12 million. The earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) increased by EUR 1.5 million over prior year up to EUR 84.7 million (2016 financial year: EUR 83.2 million), more or less matching the prior-year level. With the one-year drop in proceeds from property sales taken into account, the funds from operations (FFO II) after taxes and before minority interests added up to EUR 12.6 million (2016 financial year: EUR 13.0 million), and equalled EUR 6.5 million (2016 financial year: EUR 7.5 million) after taxes and after minority interests.





Ralf Kind, CEO/CFO of DEMIRE AG, commented: "The concluded financial year confirmed that we are following a successful approach with the consistent implementation of our DEMIRE 2.0 strategy. In addition to the further efforts to optimise our Group structure, we will focus specifically on the upcoming growth stages and thus on the expansion of our real estate portfolio. We are therefore pleased to have found another experienced strategic investor in Apollo who, together with our other anchor shareholder, Wecken & Cie, fully backs our DEMIRE 2.0 strategy and moreover actively supports the planned growth of DEMIRE."





Major Reduction of the Net Loan-to-Value ratio



The rent revenues of the DEMIRE Group totalled EUR 73.7 million (2016: EUR 76.4 million) and thus fall within the range of the raised forecast of c. EUR 74 million that was made in November 2017. The decline over prior year is explained by the disposal of non-strategic properties, and it should be added that the drop in rent revenues caused by the sales was largely compensated through the successful elimination of vacancies. The profit for the period dropped to EUR 19.4 million (31 December 2016: EUR 27.6 million), which is essentially due to the one-off increase in financial results. Included in the sum are one-off expenses in the amount of c. EUR 16.4 million, specifically pre-repayment penalties for the premature redemption of existing financing arrangements through the new 2017/2022 corporate bond. Compared to year-end 2016, the net loan-to-value ratio improved significantly by around 270 basis points to 60.1% (31 December 2016: 62.8%). The improvement of net loan-to-value ratio year on year is essentially explained by the appreciation of portfolio real estate and the increase in means of payment over prior year as of the balance sheet date.





As of 31 December 2017, the shareholders" equity of DEMIRE had increased by EUR 10.5 million to EUR 319.1 million (31 December 2016: EUR 308.6 million). The basic EPRA-NAV per share rose to EUR 5.96 (31 December 2016: EUR 5.69) while the diluted EPRA-NAV per share climbed by EUR 0.34 to EUR 4.94 (31 December 2016: EUR 4.60). This means that the diluted EPRA-NAV per share went up by 7.4% in spite of certain one-off expenses (especially for the refinancing arrangement).





Lower Refinancing Costs



In the course of 2017, the average nominal interest rate of the company"s financial liabilities was reduced from 4.4% p.a. as of 31 December 2016 down to 3.0% at the end of the reporting period. The decrease is mainly due to the initial placement of an unsecured, rated corporate bond over EUR 270 million in July 2017 and the successful increase of that same bond to a total of EUR 400 million in September 2017 for refinancing purposes and the associated redemption of expensive financial liabilities. The reduced interest and redemption expenses will lead to a significant increase in the annual cash flow by a total of c. EUR 18 million in 2018 and subsequent years. As of the balance sheet date of 31 December 2017, unsecured property assets accounted for around 45% of the DEMIRE Group"s total portfolio.





EPRA Vacancy Rate Declines



As of 31 December 2017, the book value of the proprietary portfolio equalled EUR 1,034.1 million (31 December 2016: EUR 1,005.6 million). At around 4.9 years, the weighted average lease expiry remains more or less as high as it was (31 December 2016: 5.3 years). The property portfolio achieved a net increase in value of EUR 48.6 million (2016: EUR 38.4 million) during the 2017 financial year. This translates into gross rental returns of 7.0% as of the balance sheet date for the proprietary portfolio and into a square-metre value of EUR 1,067.





Owing to the robust letting performance in the course of the financial year-meaning as a result of new rentals and with sold properties taken into account-the EPRA vacancy rate of the proprietary portfolio dropped by a total of 220 basis points to 9.4% at the end of the financial year (31 December 2016: 11.6%). The annualised rental income of the proprietary portfolio, adjusted by acquisitions and disposals (like-for-like approach), rose by 2.6% during the 2017 financial year.





Forecast for 2018 by the Executive Board



During the 2018 financial year, DEMIRE plans to generate rental income of around EUR 71-73 million from the real estate it held in its portfolio by 31 December 2017 (after the disposal of properties already sold and taking into account planned sales). Considering both the anticipated rental income and the positive effects of the first DEMIRE 2.0 strategy milestones that were implemented during the 2017 financial year, DEMIRE expects to see a substantially increased FFO I result of EUR 16-18 million in 2018. Particularly the significant reduction in current interest expenses and the successful tax optimisation within the Group structure by the end of 2017 will cause the FFO I (after taxes, before minority interests) to go up as expected.





DEMIRE Publishes Statement of Position Regarding Takeover Bid by AEPF III 15 S.à.r.l



In accordance with Art. 27, para. 3 of the German Act on Securities Acquisition and Takeovers (WpÜG), the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board of DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG published their joint statement of position today concerning the mandatory offer (cash offer) submitted by AEPF III 15 S.à.r.l.





Considering the comments in the statement and taking into account the overall circumstances of the offer, the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board believe that the cash consideration offered by the bidder in the amount of EUR 4.35 per share in cash to be fair within the meaning of Section 31 para. 1 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (WpÜG). Both the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board are of the opinion that the offer reflects the company"s interests. The Executive Board and the Supervisory Board therefore support the offer and recommend that the shareholders of the target company accept the offer.





For the full-length statement by the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board of DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG, please click the link below to go to the company homepage:





DEMIRE 2.0 - Strategy for the Company"s Next Growth Phase



The "DEMIRE 2.0" strategy signifies the Company"s next growth phase. The implementation of an integrated action plan-which, among other things, seeks to reduce the financing costs, optimise costs and to streamline the Group structure-is a cornerstone of the plan to expand the current portfolio to a volume of EUR 2 billion. The business model"s focus remains on the acquisition of commercial property in German secondary locations. The cost base will continue to be optimised under this programme through permanent improvements in efficiency and economies of scale in real estate management resulting from the Company"s growth. Further optimisation of the financing mix and, specifically, continuous examination of potential refinancing options in the debt and equity markets is expected to bring down the average interest costs and to lower the loan-to-value ratio down to around 50% in the medium term. In addition to increasing its market capitalisation, DEMIRE also aims to position its risk profile in the "investment grade" category to secure sustainable long-term financing on favourable terms with a view to future growth. DEMIRE"s anchor shareholders back the DEMIRE 2.0 strategy and intend moreover to support the growth of DEMIRE.





To download the 2017 Annual Report, use the following link to the homepage of DEMIRE:







Invitation to the Conference Call on 26 April 2018



DEMIRE"s Executive Board member, Ralf Kind (CEO / CFO), invites anyone interested to join him for a conference call at 11:00 am (CEST) for a presentation of the 2017 financial year.



Please use the following dial-in numbers:



Germany: +49 (0)69 2222 13420



UK: +44 (0)330 336 9105



USA: +1 323-794-2551



France: +33 (0)1 76 77 22 74



Switzerland: +41 (0)44 580 7206





PIN: 1635165







The earnings presentation will also be broadcast live via webcast. Please use the link www.audio-webcast.de and the following login: demire0418. To hear the presentation, please use the dial-in numbers above. The presentation will also be made available on our website at



Selected Group Key Figures of DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG





01/01/2017-

31/12/2017

01/01/2016-

31/12/2016

Consolidated statement of income (in EUR millions)





Rental income

73,716

76,371

Profit/loss from the rental of real estate

55,632

58,570

Gain or loss on fair value adjustments of investment properties

48,560

38,414

General and administrative expenses and other operating expenses







22,828





21,872





EBIT

84,671

83,169

Financial result

-57,042

-43,207

Net profit/loss for the period

19,432

27,649

- thereof attributable to parent company shareholders

13,783

24,670

FFO I (after taxes, before minority interests)

11,738

8,095

FFO II (after taxes, before minority interests)

12,600

13,019

Basic/diluted earnings per share (EUR)

0.25 / 0.22

0.48 / 0.39







Consolidated balance sheet (in EUR millions)

31/12/2017

31/12/2016

Total assets

1,147,116

1,094,006

Investment properties

1,021,847

981,274

Cash and cash equivalents

73,874

31,289

Real estate held for sale

12,262

24,291

Equity

319,101

308,637

Equity ratio (in % of total assets)

27.8

28.2

EPRA NAV attributable to DEMIRE shareholders (EUR, basic/diluted)

323,572 /



335,620

300,459 /



312,506

EPRA NAV per share (EUR, basic/diluted)

5.96 / 4.94

5.54 / 4.60

Net financial liabilities

621,041

631,354

Net Loan-to-value (net LTV) in %

60.1

62.8



















Portfolio key figures

01/01/2017 - 31/12/2017

01/01/2016-

31/12/2016

Properties (number of)

86

174

Gross asset value (in EUR millions)

1,034.1

1,005.6

Gross rental income p.a. (in EUR millions)

72.1

74.1

GRI yield (in %)

7.0

7.4

EPRA vacancy rate (in %) *

9.4

11.6

WALT (in years)

4.9

5.3



* Excluding properties held for sale









The Executive Board



Contact



DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG



Robert-Bosch-Strasse 11



D-63255 Langen



Phone: +49 (0) 6103 - 372 49 - 0



Fax: +49 (0) 6103 - 372 49 - 11

ir@demire.ag

www.demire.ag





Press Contact Investor Relations



RUECKERCONSULT GmbH DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG



Nikolaus von Raggamby Peer Schlinkmann



Tel.: +49 30 28 44 987 40 Tel.: +49 6103 372 49 44



Email:













About DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG





DEMIRE - First in Secondary Locations







DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG has commercial real estate holdings in mid-sized cities and up-and-coming locations bordering German metropolitan areas. The company"s specific forte is its focus on these second-tier cities-its claim being "First in Secondary Locations"-and on a range of assets that appeals to both internationally active and regionally rooted tenants. Having expanded rapidly between 2013 and 2016 both by buying single properties and by acquiring equity interests, DEMIRE held a portfolio with a combined lettable area of around 1 million sqm and a fair market value of more than EUR 1 billion by the end of the 2017 financial year.







The portfolio focus on office, retail and logistics assets results in exactly the kind of risk/reward structure that DEMIRE considers appropriate for the business line of commercial real estate. The Company puts a premium on long-term contracts with solvent tenants in anticipation of stable and sustainable rent revenues. DEMIRE has set itself the goal to keep optimising its corporate structure. To this end, it pursue an active property management approach out of the conviction that it is the best way to achieve economies of scale and portfolio optimisations.







