DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Bank announces actions to reshape its Corporate & Investment Bank and additional cost-cutting measures
2018. április 26., csütörtök, 07:16
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Bank AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision
Deutsche Bank"s (XETRA: DBKGn.DE / NYSE: DB) Management Board has agreed on strategic adjustments in its Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB). Deutsche Bank aims to shift more decisively to more stable revenue sources and to strengthen those core business lines which are most important for its European and multi-national clients. In reallocating resources and to improve capital and balance sheet efficiency, the bank will scale back other areas where the Management Board believes that Deutsche Bank no longer has a sustainable competitive advantage in the changed market environment.
The Management Board has agreed on three measures:
The bank intends to reduce front, middle and back office costs in the Corporate & Investment Bank and related infrastructure functions significantly.
The Management Board reiterates its commitment to keep the adjusted cost base for 2018 below 23 billion euros. To meet and potentially improve on the 2018 adjusted cost base commitment, additional cost reduction measures are planned. These actions include:
Contact:
Monika Schaller
Global Head External Communications
Phone: +49 69 910 48098
e-mail: monika.schaller@db.com
_________________________________________________________________
Deutsche Bank AG
Taunusanlage 12
60325 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
ISIN: DE0005140008
WKN: 514000
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Bank AG
|Taunusanlage 12
|60325 Frankfurt a. M.
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)69 910-00
|Fax:
|+49 (0)69 910-38966
|E-mail:
|db.presse@db.com
|Internet:
|www.db.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005140008
|WKN:
|514000
|Indices:
|DAX, EURO STOXX 50
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange; NYSE
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
679385 26-Apr-2018 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: Airbus SE: Airbus discloses share buyback transactions 9-10 April 2018
[2018.04.16. 19:19]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: preliminary result for the first quarter
[2018.04.16. 18:46]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen für das 1. Quartal
[2018.04.16. 18:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG im Jahr 2017 mit Umsatzsteigerung von 16 Prozent
[2018.04.10. 10:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG records 16% sales increase in 2017
[2018.04.10. 10:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: One Equity Partners Europe GmbH: One Equity Partners acquires Walki, a leading producer of technical laminates and protective packaging materials
[2018.04.09. 08:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: One Equity Partners erwirbt Walki, einen führenden Hersteller von technischen Laminaten und Verpackungslösungen
[2018.04.09. 08:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: SNP SE treibt Softwarestrategie voran und rechnet für 2018 mit profitablem Wachstum
[2018.03.28. 20:52]
-
»
DGAP-News: SNP SE Achieves Progress in Software Strategy and Expects Profitable Growth in 2018
[2018.03.28. 20:52]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: AdCapital AG: Keine Dividendenzahlung aufgrund höherem externen Finanzierungsbedarf trotz stark verbessertem Ergebnis
[2018.03.13. 14:00]