DGAP-News: Wirecard AG: Preliminary results Q1 2018
2018. április 26., csütörtök, 07:30
DGAP-News: Wirecard AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Quarter Results
26 April 2018
Aschheim (Munich). In the first quarter 2018, Wirecard AG continued to push forward its global growth strategy.
Preliminary Group revenues increased at around 52 percent to EUR 417.2 million (Q1/2017: EUR 274.9 million). In the first quarter 2018 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased, compared to the previous period by approx. 38 percent to EUR 112.3 million (Q1/2017: EUR 81.3 million).
The Management Board of Wirecard AG expects a strong business development in the 2018 fiscal year and confirms its forecast for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of between EUR 520 million to EUR 545 million.
All results are preliminary. The report for the first quarter 2018 will be published on 16 May 2018.
