Wirecard AG: Preliminary results Q1 2018


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


26 April 2018

Aschheim (Munich). In the first quarter 2018, Wirecard AG continued to push forward its global growth strategy.



Preliminary Group revenues increased at around 52 percent to EUR 417.2 million (Q1/2017: EUR 274.9 million). In the first quarter 2018 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased, compared to the previous period by approx. 38 percent to EUR 112.3 million (Q1/2017: EUR 81.3 million).



The Management Board of Wirecard AG expects a strong business development in the 2018 fiscal year and confirms its forecast for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of between EUR 520 million to EUR 545 million.



All results are preliminary. The report for the first quarter 2018 will be published on 16 May 2018.



About Wirecard:


Wirecard AG is a global technology group that supports companies in accepting electronic payments from all sales channels. As a leading independent supplier, the Wirecard Group offers outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments. A global platform bundles international payment acceptances and methods with supplementary fraud prevention solutions. With regard to issuing own payment instruments in the form of cards or mobile payment solutions, the Wirecard Group provides companies with an end-to-end infrastructure, including the requisite licences for card and account products. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Securities Exchange (TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060, WDI). For further information about Wirecard, please visit www.wirecard.com or follow us on twitter @wirecard.




 













Language: English
