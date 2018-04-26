

ISRA VISION AG: Boost in demand for 3D inspection of smartphones: New major order and current portfolio additions generate additional business impulses





ISRA VISION AG:

ISRA VISION AG (ISIN: DE 0005488100), one of the world"s top companies for industrial image processing (Machine Vision) as well as globally leading in surface inspection of web materials and 3D machine vision applications, has received a major order from an internationally leading manufacturer for the 3D inspection of smartphone housings. The order totals to a volume of approx. 4 million euros.





As smartphones are high-value items always in the consumers" direct line of vision, manufacturers and users place highest demands on their aesthetic appearance. However, due to their reflective surfaces, they pose a very complex challenge in optical inspections. ISRA"s multi-camera system, based on deflectometry, enables reliable, complete quality inspection of shiny and reflective surfaces with accuracies in the micrometer range. This unique feature forms the basis for the newly registered order.





Quality assurance for the smartphone production segment involves a wide range of activities. ISRA is expanding its portfolio with a new inspection application that focuses on curved edges and profiles, allowing ISRA"s expertise in 3D measurement technology to shine. This enhanced, automated inspection solution checks not only the quality of reflective surfaces but also curved profiles with reliability and also allows inspection of the latest rounded-edge display and cover glass designs. The exciting commercial development was recently presented with success to an international smartphone manufacturer. The customer was very impressed with the innovation. Management is expecting the first orders to arrive within the current financial year. ISRA will introduce the system at trade shows around the world in the next few weeks.







With a robust order position and liquidity, ISRA has gotten off to a great start in the new 2017/2018 financial year. The company continues to focus its strategic and operational planning on expanding the corporate infrastructure in all company areas as it prepares for the next revenue dimension of beyond 200 million euros. For the current financial year, management plans further revenue growth in the low double digit range with profit margins at least stable on their current high levels.

























