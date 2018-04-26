DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Decheng Technology AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Decheng Technology AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





26.04.2018 / 16:09





Decheng Technology AG hereby announces that the following financial reports

shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report



Date of disclosure / German: April 30, 2018

German: https://de.dechengtechnology.com/downloads/

Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: April 30, 2018

German: https://de.dechengtechnology.com/downloads/





