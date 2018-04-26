DGAP-News: SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES Reports Receipt of Additional Double-Digit Million Euro Prepayment for CIGS Production Machines
2018. április 26., csütörtök, 17:20
DGAP-News: SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders/Disposal
Press Release
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES Reports Receipt of Additional Double-Digit Million Euro Prepayment for CIGS Production Machines
Kahl am Main, 26. April 2018 - The SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG (SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES) has received the agreed prepayment from its customer China National Building Materials (CNBM), China, with respect to the contract signed on December 21, 2017 for the delivery of five selenization machines of the CISARIS type for the production of CIGS solar modules. With the delivery of these additional five CISARIS selenization machines the factory in Bengbu, Anhui province, is expanded from a production capacity of 150 MW to 300 MW overall. For this site, in total a capacity of 1500 MW is planned.
During the last days SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES has already entered another agreement with a subsidiary of a large, stock-listed energy company and producer of solar modules in China for the delivery of CIGS production machines of the TENUIS II type for wet-chemical coating processes. The volume exceeds EUR 10 million and the prepayment for this project was already received.
Dr.-Ing. Stefan Rinck, Chief Executive Officer, comments: "Our company has received in the first months of 2018 already prepayment with a order volume over million 40 EUR for CIGS production equipment. We are thus able to further expand our leading position for the delivery of production machines for CIGS solar modules. Our order backlog currently exceeds million 130 EUR."
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES offers the world"s most comprehensive portfolio of production machines for the main production steps for CIGS solar modules.
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES - Innovations for New Technologies
The core competencies include vacuum coating, surface processing, wet-chemical and thermal production processes. The company offers machines, which are used worldwide in the solar, semiconductor, medical technology, consumer goods and optical disc sectors. For all of the machines, processes and applications SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES harnesses its automation and process technology expertise.
Contact:
Maren Schuster, Investor Relations, Tel.: + 49 (0) 160 9609 0279
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG
|Hanauer Landstrasse 103
|63796 Kahl am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)1709202924
|Fax:
|+49 (0)6188 440-110
|E-mail:
|bernhard.krause@singulus.de
|Internet:
|www.singulus.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A1681X5, DE000A2AA5H5
|WKN:
|A1681X, A2AA5H
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
679981 26.04.2018
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: Airbus SE: Airbus discloses share buyback transactions 9-10 April 2018
[2018.04.16. 19:19]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: preliminary result for the first quarter
[2018.04.16. 18:46]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen für das 1. Quartal
[2018.04.16. 18:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG im Jahr 2017 mit Umsatzsteigerung von 16 Prozent
[2018.04.10. 10:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG records 16% sales increase in 2017
[2018.04.10. 10:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: One Equity Partners Europe GmbH: One Equity Partners acquires Walki, a leading producer of technical laminates and protective packaging materials
[2018.04.09. 08:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: One Equity Partners erwirbt Walki, einen führenden Hersteller von technischen Laminaten und Verpackungslösungen
[2018.04.09. 08:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: SNP SE treibt Softwarestrategie voran und rechnet für 2018 mit profitablem Wachstum
[2018.03.28. 20:52]
-
»
DGAP-News: SNP SE Achieves Progress in Software Strategy and Expects Profitable Growth in 2018
[2018.03.28. 20:52]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: AdCapital AG: Keine Dividendenzahlung aufgrund höherem externen Finanzierungsbedarf trotz stark verbessertem Ergebnis
[2018.03.13. 14:00]