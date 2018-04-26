DGAP-News: SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES Reports Receipt of Additional Double-Digit Million Euro Prepayment for CIGS Production Machines

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES Reports Receipt of Additional Double-Digit Million Euro Prepayment for CIGS Production Machines


26.04.2018



Press Release



  • Continued success of CIGS production machines

  • Order intake for CIGS in 2018 exceeds EUR 40 million

  • Total order backlog currently above EUR 130 million

Kahl am Main, 26. April 2018 - The SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG (SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES) has received the agreed prepayment from its customer China National Building Materials (CNBM), China, with respect to the contract signed on December 21, 2017 for the delivery of five selenization machines of the CISARIS type for the production of CIGS solar modules. With the delivery of these additional five CISARIS selenization machines the factory in Bengbu, Anhui province, is expanded from a production capacity of 150 MW to 300 MW overall. For this site, in total a capacity of 1500 MW is planned.



During the last days SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES has already entered another agreement with a subsidiary of a large, stock-listed energy company and producer of solar modules in China for the delivery of CIGS production machines of the TENUIS II type for wet-chemical coating processes. The volume exceeds EUR 10 million and the prepayment for this project was already received.



Dr.-Ing. Stefan Rinck, Chief Executive Officer, comments: "Our company has received in the first months of 2018 already prepayment with a order volume over million 40 EUR for CIGS production equipment. We are thus able to further expand our leading position for the delivery of production machines for CIGS solar modules. Our order backlog currently exceeds million 130 EUR."



SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES offers the world"s most comprehensive portfolio of production machines for the main production steps for CIGS solar modules.



SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES - Innovations for New Technologies


SINGULUS TECHNOLGOIES builds innovative machines and systems for efficient and resource-friendly production processes. The strategy of SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES is the development, construction and delivery of machines using existing core competencies.



The core competencies include vacuum coating, surface processing, wet-chemical and thermal production processes. The company offers machines, which are used worldwide in the solar, semiconductor, medical technology, consumer goods and optical disc sectors. For all of the machines, processes and applications SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES harnesses its automation and process technology expertise.



Contact:

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG, Hanauer Landstraße 103,

D-63796 Kahl/Main, WKN A1681X / ISIN DE000A1681X5



Maren Schuster, Investor Relations, Tel.: + 49 (0) 160 9609 0279

Bernhard Krause, Communications, Tel.: + 49 (0) 1709202924















