Notification of Major Holdings







1. Details of issuer



E.ON SE



Brüsseler Platz 1



45131 Essen



Germany





2. Reason for notification

X

Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights



Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights



Other reason:





3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name:

City and country of registered office:

Amundi S.A.

Paris

France



4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

24 Apr 2018



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

total number of voting rights of issuer

Resulting situation

3.03 %

0 %

3.03 %

2201099000

Previous notification

N/A %

N/A %

N/A %

/



7. Notified details of the resulting situation



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

absolute

in %



direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

DE000ENAG999

0

66765223

0.00 %

3.03 %

Total

66765223

3.03 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %









%





Total



%



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %











%







Total



%



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)

Amundi S.A.

% %

% %

% %

Société Générale Gestion S.A.

% %

% %

% %



% %

% %

% %

Amundi S.A.

% %

% %

% %

Etoile Gestion

% %

% %

% %



% %

% %

% %

Amundi S.A.

% %

% %

% %

CPR Asset Management S.A.

% %

% %

% %



% %

% %

% %

Amundi S.A.

% %

% %

% %

Amundi Asset Management S.A.

% %

% %

% %

Amundi SGR SpA

% %

% %

% %



% %

% %

% %

Amundi S.A.

% %

% %

% %

Amundi Asset Management S.A.

% %

% %

% %

Amundi SGR SpA

% %

% %

% %

AMUNDI CEDOLA 2021

% %

% %

% %



% %

% %

% %

Amundi S.A.

% %

% %

% %

Amundi Asset Management S.A.

% %

% %

% %

Amundi SGR SpA

% %

% %

% %

AMUNDI BILANCIATO EURO

% %

% %

% %



% %

% %

% %

Amundi S.A.

% %

% %

% %

Amundi Asset Management S.A.

% %

% %

% %

Amundi SGR SpA

% %

% %

% %

AMUNDI DISTRIBUZIONE ATTIVA

% %

% %

% %



% %

% %

% %

Amundi S.A.

% %

% %

% %

Amundi Asset Management S.A.

% %

% %

% %

Amundi SGR SpA

% %

% %

% %

SECONDA PENSIONE GARANTITA

% %

% %

% %



% %

% %

% %

Amundi S.A.

% %

% %

% %

Amundi Asset Management S.A.

% %

% %

% %

Amundi SGR SpA

% %

% %

% %

SECONDA PENSIONE PRUDENTE

% %

% %

% %



% %

% %

% %

Amundi S.A.

% %

% %

% %

Amundi Asset Management S.A.

% %

% %

% %

Amundi SGR SpA

% %

% %

% %

SECONDA PENSIONE SVILUPPO

% %

% %

% %



% %

% %

% %

Amundi S.A.

% %

% %

% %

Amundi Asset Management S.A.

% %

% %

% %

Amundi SGR SpA

% %

% %

% %

SECONDA PENSIONE BILANCIATA

% %

% %

% %



% %

% %

% %

Amundi S.A.

% %

% %

% %

Amundi Asset Management S.A.

% %

% %

% %

Amundi SGR SpA

% %

% %

% %

SECONDA PENSIONE ESPANSIONE

% %

% %

% %



% %

% %

% %

Amundi S.A.

% %

% %

% %

Amundi Asset Management S.A.

% %

% %

% %



% %

% %

% %

Amundi S.A.

% %

% %

% %

Amundi Asset Management S.A.

% %

% %

% %

Amundi Japan Holding Ltd

% %

% %

% %

Amundi Japan Ltd

% %

% %

% %



% %

% %

% %

Amundi S.A.

% %

% %

% %

Amundi Asset Management S.A.

% %

% %

% %

Amundi Index Solutions SICAV

% %

% %

% %



% %

% %

% %

Amundi S.A.

% %

% %

% %

Amundi Asset Management S.A.

% %

% %

% %

Amundi Luxembourg SA

% %

% %

% %

Amundi Index Solutions SICAV

% %

% %

% %



% %

% %

% %

Amundi S.A.

% %

% %

% %

Amundi Asset Management S.A.

% %

% %

% %

Amundi Hong Kong Ltd

% %

% %

% %



% %

% %

% %

Amundi S.A.

% %

% %

% %

Amundi Asset Management S.A.

% %

% %

% %

Tree Top SICAV

% %

% %

% %



% %

% %

% %

Amundi S.A.

% %

% %

% %

Amundi Asset Management S.A.

% %

% %

% %

LCL ACTIONS FRANCE SICAV

% %

% %

% %



% %

% %

% %

Amundi S.A.

% %

% %

% %

Amundi Asset Management S.A.

% %

% %

% %

Amundi Funds SICAV

% %

% %

% %



% %

% %

% %

Amundi S.A.

% %

% %

% %

Amundi Asset Management S.A.

% %

% %

% %

Structura SICAV

% %

% %

% %



% %

% %

% %

Amundi S.A.

% %

% %

% %

Amundi Asset Management S.A.

% %

% %

% %

Pluri-Investissements SICAV

% %

% %

% %



% %

% %

% %

Amundi S.A.

% %

% %

% %

Amundi Asset Management S.A.

% %

% %

% %

Green Tree Fund

% %

% %

% %



% %

% %

% %

Amundi S.A.

% %

% %

% %

Amundi Asset Management S.A.

% %

% %

% %

R - PORTFOLIOS SICAV

% %

% %

% %



% %

% %

% %

Amundi S.A.

% %

% %

% %

Amundi Asset Management S.A.

% %

% %

% %

Arabelle Investissements SICAV

% %

% %

% %



% %

% %

% %

Amundi S.A.

% %

% %

% %

Amundi Asset Management S.A.

% %

% %

% %

ING DIRECT FONDO NARANJA EUR STOXX 50 FI

% %

% %

% %



% %

% %

% %

Amundi S.A.

% %

% %

% %

Amundi Asset Management S.A.

% %

% %

% %

Amundi Japan Holding Ltd

% %

% %

% %

Amundi Japan Ltd

% %

% %

% %

AMUNDI GBL DIV YLD EQY MOTHER FD

% %

% %

% %



% %

% %

% %

Amundi S.A.

% %

% %

% %

Amundi Asset Management S.A.

% %

% %

% %

Amundi Iberia SGIIC, S.A.

% %

% %

% %

HORIDA SICAV S.A.

% %

% %

% %



% %

% %

% %

Amundi S.A.

% %

% %

% %

Amundi Asset Management S.A.

% %

% %

% %

Amundi Iberia SGIIC, S.A.

% %

% %

% %

KALYANI SICAV S.A.

% %

% %

% %



% %

% %

% %

Amundi S.A.

% %

% %

% %

Amundi Asset Management S.A.

% %

% %

% %

Amundi Iberia SGIIC, S.A.

% %

% %

% %

SUNTAN, SICAV, S.A.

% %

% %

% %



% %

% %

% %

Amundi S.A.

% %

% %

% %

Amundi Asset Management S.A.

% %

% %

% %

Amundi Iberia SGIIC, S.A.

% %

% %

% %

GUREESKUN SICAV S.A.

% %

% %

% %



% %

% %

% %

Amundi S.A.

% %

% %

% %

Amundi Asset Management S.A.

% %

% %

% %

Amundi Japan Holding Ltd

% %

% %

% %

Amundi Japan Ltd

% %

% %

% %

Government Pension Investment Fund 4

% %

% %

% %



% %

% %

% %

Amundi S.A.

% %

% %

% %

Amundi Asset Management S.A.

% %

% %

% %

Amundi Czech Republic INVESTICNI SPOLECNOST, A.S

% %

% %

% %



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



Date of general meeting:



Holding position after general meeting:

% (equals voting rights)



10. Other explanatory remarks:





