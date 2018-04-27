DGAP-News: Pharnext appoints Amit Kohli as Chief Operating Officer
2018. április 26., csütörtök, 18:00
DGAP-News: Pharnext S.A. / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
Pharnext appoints Amit Kohli as Chief Operating Officer
PARIS, France, 6:00 pm, April 26, 2018 (CEST) - Pharnext SA (FR0011191287 - ALPHA), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new approach to the development of innovative drug combinations based on big genomic data and artificial intelligence, today announced the appointment of Amit Kohli, a senior healthcare industry executive, as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Mr. Kohli is responsible for leading Pharnext"s corporate strategy and operations.
"Amit is a seasoned leader with over 20 years" experience in the healthcare industry, and we are thrilled he is joining Pharnext," said Prof. Daniel Cohen, M.D., Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Pharnext. "We are deeply impressed with Amit"s results-oriented track record, and his ability to drive business strategy and operations across the pharma, medtech and clinical diagnostics sectors. We believe Pharnext will greatly benefit from his extensive cross-functional leadership experience especially as our first-in-class orphan drug, PXT3003, for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A, is set to release Phase 3 trial data before the end of 2018."
Mr. Kohli earned an M.B.A. from the Management Development Institute (MDI) Gurgaon, in India, and a Bachelor of Engineering from the University of Pune in India.
679873 26.04.2018
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: Airbus SE: Airbus discloses share buyback transactions 9-10 April 2018
[2018.04.16. 19:19]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: preliminary result for the first quarter
[2018.04.16. 18:46]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen für das 1. Quartal
[2018.04.16. 18:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG im Jahr 2017 mit Umsatzsteigerung von 16 Prozent
[2018.04.10. 10:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG records 16% sales increase in 2017
[2018.04.10. 10:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: One Equity Partners Europe GmbH: One Equity Partners acquires Walki, a leading producer of technical laminates and protective packaging materials
[2018.04.09. 08:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: One Equity Partners erwirbt Walki, einen führenden Hersteller von technischen Laminaten und Verpackungslösungen
[2018.04.09. 08:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: SNP SE treibt Softwarestrategie voran und rechnet für 2018 mit profitablem Wachstum
[2018.03.28. 20:52]
-
»
DGAP-News: SNP SE Achieves Progress in Software Strategy and Expects Profitable Growth in 2018
[2018.03.28. 20:52]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: AdCapital AG: Keine Dividendenzahlung aufgrund höherem externen Finanzierungsbedarf trotz stark verbessertem Ergebnis
[2018.03.13. 14:00]