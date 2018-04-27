DGAP-News: Pharnext S.A. / Key word(s): Change of Personnel





26.04.2018







PARIS, France, 6:00 pm, April 26, 2018 (CEST) - Pharnext SA (FR0011191287 - ALPHA), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new approach to the development of innovative drug combinations based on big genomic data and artificial intelligence, today announced the appointment of Amit Kohli, a senior healthcare industry executive, as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Mr. Kohli is responsible for leading Pharnext"s corporate strategy and operations.

"Amit is a seasoned leader with over 20 years" experience in the healthcare industry, and we are thrilled he is joining Pharnext," said Prof. Daniel Cohen, M.D., Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Pharnext. "We are deeply impressed with Amit"s results-oriented track record, and his ability to drive business strategy and operations across the pharma, medtech and clinical diagnostics sectors. We believe Pharnext will greatly benefit from his extensive cross-functional leadership experience especially as our first-in-class orphan drug, PXT3003, for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A, is set to release Phase 3 trial data before the end of 2018."





Before joining Pharnext, Mr. Kohli was a General Manager of clinical diagnostics at Eurofins in Brussels, where he lead business expansion across Europe and the Middle East. Prior to that, he was a Regional Business Director at Becton Dickinson, focused on delivering business growth in Russia, Turkey, the Middle East and Africa. Mr. Kohli also held a number of leadership roles at Sanofi in sales, marketing, finance, supply chain and manufacturing. During his decade and a half with Sanofi, Mr. Kohli lived and worked in Mumbai, Frankfurt, London, Helsinki and Paris.

Mr. Kohli earned an M.B.A. from the Management Development Institute (MDI) Gurgaon, in India, and a Bachelor of Engineering from the University of Pune in India.





About Pharnext



Pharnext is an advanced clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for orphan and common neurodegenerative diseases that currently lack curative and/or disease-modifying treatments. Pharnext has two lead products in clinical development. PXT3003 is currently in an international Phase 3 trial for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A and benefits from orphan drug status in Europe and the United States. The results of this trial are expected in the second half of 2018. PXT864 has generated positive Phase 2 results in Alzheimer"s disease. Pharnext has developed a new drug discovery paradigm based on big genomic data and artificial intelligence: PLEOTHERAPY(TM). The Company identifies and develops synergic combinations of drugs called PLEODRUG(TM) offering several key advantages: efficacy, safety and robust intellectual property. The Company was founded by renowned scientists and entrepreneurs including Professor Daniel Cohen, a pioneer in modern genomics and is supported by a world-class scientific team.





Pharnext is listed on Euronext Growth Stock Exchange in Paris (ISIN code: FR0011191287).



For more information, visit www.pharnext.com.





