DGAP-AFR: SGL CARBON SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

2018. április 27., péntek, 12:24





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: SGL CARBON SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements


SGL CARBON SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements


27.04.2018 / 12:24


Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


SGL CARBON SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall
be

disclosed :

Report: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)
Date of disclosure / German: May 08, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: May 08, 2018
German: http://www.sglgroup.com/cms/de/Investor-Relations/Finanzberichte/Quartalsberichte/index.html?__locale=de
English: http://www.sglgroup.com/cms/international/investor-relations/financial-reports/quarterly-reports/index.html?__locale=en














27.04.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: SGL CARBON SE

Söhnleinstraße 8

65201 Wiesbaden

Germany
Internet: www.sglgroup.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service




680351  27.04.2018 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=680351&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum