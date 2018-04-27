DGAP-AFR: Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust I: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust I / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements


Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust I: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


27.04.2018 / 14:58


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust I hereby announces that the following
financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / English: April 30, 2018
English: https://www.postbank.de/postbank/docs/Trust1_31122017_AnnualReport.pdf














Language: English
Company: Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust I

1011 Centre Road, Suite 200

19805-1266 Wilmington, Delaware

United States
Internet: www.postbank.de





 
