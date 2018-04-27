DGAP-AFR: Instone Real Estate Group N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Instone Real Estate Group N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Instone Real Estate Group N.V. hereby announces that the following
financial

reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / English: May 08, 2018
English: http://ir.de.instone.de/websites/instonereal/English/3100/reports.html














Language: English
Company: Instone Real Estate Group N.V.

Baumstraße 25

45128 Essen

Germany
Internet: www.instone.de





 
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

